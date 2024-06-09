Netherlands Vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 16 Highlights

Gaurav Thakur
South Africa had lost last two ICC encounters with the Netherlands and were looking to break the jinx.
Marco Jansen picked two wickets in the powerplay to reduce the Netherlands to 20/3 in first six overs.
Pressure continued to rise with Netherlands struggling at 48/6 in 12 overs. Nortje picked two wickets.
Aiden Markram produced a brilliant diving throw to dismiss Dutch skipper Scott Edwards.
Sybrand Engelbrecht's 40(45) pushed Netherlands to 103/9 in 20 overs. Ottniel Baartman took 4 wickets for SA.
Quinton de Kock was run out without facing a ball on the very first ball of the chase.
South Africa were left tottering at 3/3 as the Proteas batters were totally clueless against Dutch pacers.
Vivian Kingma's second wicket of the powerplay reduced SA to 12/4. The Proteas were at 16/4 after six overs.
A solid Tristan Stubbs and David Miller then joined hands to take SA out of trouble and close to the target.
Bas de Leede dismissed Stubbs and Logan Van Beek got rid of Jansen in successive overs and the equation was reduced to 16 from 12.
Miller hit Bas de Leede for two sixes and a four to complete his fifty and seal a four-wicket win for SA in the penultimate over.