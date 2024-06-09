Netherlands Vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 16 Highlights

Gaurav Thakur

Dutch Challenge For SA

South Africa had lost last two ICC encounters with the Netherlands and were looking to break the jinx.

AP/Adam Hunger

Jansen Strikes Early 

Marco Jansen picked two wickets in the powerplay to reduce the Netherlands to 20/3 in first six overs.

AP/Adam Hunger

Wickets Keep Going Down 

Pressure continued to rise with Netherlands struggling at 48/6 in 12 overs. Nortje picked two wickets.

AP/Adam Hunger

Markram Magic 

Aiden Markram produced a brilliant diving throw to dismiss Dutch skipper Scott Edwards.

AP/Adam Hunger

Lone Warrior

Sybrand Engelbrecht's 40(45) pushed Netherlands to 103/9 in 20 overs. Ottniel Baartman took 4 wickets for SA.

AP/Adam Hunger

Diamond Duck For De Kock 

Quinton de Kock was run out without facing a ball on the very first ball of the chase.

AP/Adam Hunger

SA: 3/3 

South Africa were left tottering at 3/3 as the Proteas batters were totally clueless against Dutch pacers.

AP/Adam Hunger

From Bad To Worse 

Vivian Kingma's second wicket of the powerplay reduced SA to 12/4. The Proteas were at 16/4 after six overs.

AP/Adam Hunger

Solid Stubbs 

A solid Tristan Stubbs and David Miller then joined hands to take SA out of trouble and close to the target.

AP/Adam Hunger

Late Twist 

Bas de Leede dismissed Stubbs and Logan Van Beek got rid of Jansen in successive overs and the equation was reduced to 16 from 12.

AP/Adam Hunger

Miller Gives Killer Blow 

Miller hit Bas de Leede for two sixes and a four to complete his fifty and seal a four-wicket win for SA in the penultimate over.

AP/Adam Hunger