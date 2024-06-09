Sports

Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: David Miller Guides Proteas To Tricky Win - In Pics

A resillient David Miller took South Africa home after the Netherlands threatened to scare the Proteas. Defending a meagre 104, the Dutch bowlers came out all guns blazing reducing South Africa to 3/3 and soon to 12/4. Miller then combined with Stubbs for a crucial half-century stand which was broken towards the end of the chase. With 16 needed off last 12 balls, Miller smashed two sixes and a four to complete his fifty and take the Proteas to a hard-fought victory by 4 wickets.