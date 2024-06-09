South Africa's David Miller shakes hands with Michael Levitt of the Netherlands after their ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y.
South Africa's David Miller celebrates scoring the winning runs against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y.
South Africa's Tristan Stubbs bats against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
South Africa's David Miller bats against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y.
Logan van Beek of the Netherlands bowls during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
South Africa's Ottniel Baartman, center, reacts with Anrich Nortje as Logan van Beek of the Netherlands walks off after the last over during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Logan van Beek of the Netherlands bats against South Africa during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Sybrand Engelbrecht of the Netherlands bats against South Africa during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Captain Scott Edwards of the Netherlands dives but is run out for a wicket by South Africa's captain Aiden Markram during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y.