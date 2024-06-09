Sports

Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: David Miller Guides Proteas To Tricky Win - In Pics

A resillient David Miller took South Africa home after the Netherlands threatened to scare the Proteas. Defending a meagre 104, the Dutch bowlers came out all guns blazing reducing South Africa to 3/3 and soon to 12/4. Miller then combined with Stubbs for a crucial half-century stand which was broken towards the end of the chase. With 16 needed off last 12 balls, Miller smashed two sixes and a four to complete his fifty and take the Proteas to a hard-fought victory by 4 wickets.

T20 Cricket WCup Netherlands South Africa Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

South Africa's David Miller shakes hands with Michael Levitt of the Netherlands after their ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y.

1/8
T20 Cricket WCup South Africa Netherlands
T20 Cricket WCup South Africa Netherlands Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

South Africa's David Miller celebrates scoring the winning runs against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y.

2/8
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: NED vs SA
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: NED vs SA Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs bats against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

3/8
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: SA vs NED
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: SA vs NED Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

South Africa's David Miller bats against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y.

4/8
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 South Africa Netherlands
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 South Africa Netherlands Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Logan van Beek of the Netherlands bowls during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

5/8
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 Netherlands South Africa
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 Netherlands South Africa Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

South Africa's Ottniel Baartman, center, reacts with Anrich Nortje as Logan van Beek of the Netherlands walks off after the last over during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

6/8
ICC T20 World Cup 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Logan van Beek of the Netherlands bats against South Africa during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

7/8
T20 World Cup 2024
T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Sybrand Engelbrecht of the Netherlands bats against South Africa during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

8/8
T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup Phogto: AP/Adam Hunger

Captain Scott Edwards of the Netherlands dives but is run out for a wicket by South Africa's captain Aiden Markram during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y.

