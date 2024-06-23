Cricket

T20 World Cup Super 8s: David Miller Gets One Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach

South Africa batter David Miller showed dissent at the umpire’s decision during their Super Eights game against England at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He signalled to review for a 'no ball' when it could not have been reviewed

David Miller bats, South Africa vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight, AP photo
David Miller bats during the South Africa vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eights match in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on June 21. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Explosive South African batter David Miller was reprimanded and handed one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Super Eights Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup against England. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Miller was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

South Africa's Quinton de Kock - null
SA Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Proteas Narrowly Beat England, Inch Closer to Semis - Data Brief

BY Stats Perform

Since it was the first offence in a 24-month period, one demerit point was added to Miller’s disciplinary record.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of South Africa’s innings.

Miller played a full toss from pacer Sam Curran and expected it to be called a ‘no ball’ for height.

When it was not declared a ‘no ball’, the left-hander showed dissent at the umpire’s decision by signalling to review the decision when it could not have been reviewed.

Miller admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, so there was no formal hearing.

The charge against Miller was levelled by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-UG Row: Investigation Leads To Paper Leak Mastermind Ravi Atri's Name|Know Who He Is
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 'Mirzapur' Like Gunfight In Bareilly's Open Street, Shots Fired Over Land Dispute | Details
  3. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  4. NTA: New Director Appointed Amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET Exam Irregularities
  5. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
Entertainment News
  1. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  2. If You're Replaced In A Film, You Get Something Better: Anil Kapoor On 'No Entry', 'Welcome' Sequels
  3. Aftab Shivdasani To Star In ‘Musical, Romance, Horror’ Film Titled ‘Kasoor’
  4. Riteish Deshmukh Makes His OTT Series Debut With ‘Pill’
  5. ‘Maharaj’ Has Been A Long And Wild Journey For Me, Says Junaid Khan
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Updates: Gurbaz On The Charge To Shake AUS Discipline
  2. Afghanistan Vs Australia Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: AFG Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Euro 2024, Day 8 Social Round-Up: Scotland Take In The Views, Pepe Hits Top Speed
  4. Coco Gauff Vs Jessica Pegula, Berlin Open: Play Suspended In Semi-Final
  5. TUR 0-3 POR, Euro 2024: Ronaldo's Assist 'Should Be Shown In Every Academy', Says Martinez
World News
  1. Apple Announces iOS 18 Beta 2 Release Date With 2 Exciting New Features Confirmed
  2. NASA Alerts As Asteroid 2024 KN1, Size Of An 88-Foot Airplane, Approaches Earth!
  3. Leeches Can Jump! New Video Evidence From Madagascar Confirms The Nightmare | Watch
  4. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  5. Dead Bodies, Debris, Wrecked Homes: The Aftermath Of Israel's Attacks On Shati And Tuffah
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports World June 22 Highlights: Portugal Beat 3-0 Turkey In Euro 2024; Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish GP
  7. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon