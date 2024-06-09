Cricket

T20 World Cup: Miller Inspires South Africa To Victory Over Netherlands - Data Debrief

David Miller was the Proteas' star with an unbeaten 59, as South Africa recovered from a dismal start in which they had slumped to 12-3 to trump Netherlands by four wickets in their T20 World Cup clash

David Miller inspired South Africa to a four-wicket victory over the Netherlands.
info_icon

South Africa maintained their unbeaten start to the T20 World Cup with a four-wicket triumph over the Netherlands at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

David Miller was the Proteas' star with an unbeaten 59, as South Africa recovered from a dismal start in which they had slumped to 12-3.

The Netherlands had started poorly themselves with the bat, though Sybrand Engelbrecht steadied the ship with a 45-ball 40 before he was caught by Marco Jansen from Ottniel Baartman's delivery.

SA defeated Netherlands by 4 wickets on Saturday in New York. - AP/Adam Hunger
Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Markram Relieved After Breaking Dutch Jinx

BY PTI

And with that, the Netherlands' scoring rate soon fizzled out, with the Dutch finishing on 103-9.

That lacklustre conclusion to their innings looked set to be swiftly forgotten as South Africa's top order disintegrated inside the first four overs, and the Netherlands seemed to be on their way to a famous win.

But a strong partnership of Tristan Stubbs (33) and Miller anchored South Africa's innings, and the Proteas emerged victorious with an over to spare.

Miller fittingly confirmed the victory with a six, smashing that shot through the leg side.

Sri Lanka remain bottom of Group D following their two-wicket defeat to Bangladesh earlier in the day. 

Meanwhile, Afghanistan continued their excellent start at this year's tournament, beating New Zealand by 84 runs to move top of Group C. 

Data Debrief: Dutch Come Unstuck

The defeat for the Netherlands ended their longest unbeaten streak in the competition, with the Dutch having won each of their last three matches at the T20 World Cup.

South Africa gained a measure of revenge, meanwhile, for their 13-run defeat to the Netherlands at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

