Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates
Netherlands have troubled South Africa in recent times. The last two World Cup encounters between these sides have both been won by the Dutch. In the 2022 T20 World Cup a defeat to the Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the tournament and in the 2023 Cricket World Cup another defeat dented Proteas' chances of a top 4 finish. Today, will the Dutch score a hat-trick or South Africa will turn the tables? A big clash awaits as both teams enter the match with a win in their opening games.