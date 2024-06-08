Cricket

Netherlands Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup: Proteas Face Dutch Challenge

Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live: Netherlands have troubled South Africa in recent times. The last two World Cup encounters between these sides have both been won by the Dutch. In the 2022 T20 World Cup a defeat to the Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the tournament and in the 2023 Cricket World Cup another defeat dented Proteas' chances of a top 4 finish. Today, will the Dutch score a hat-trick or South Africa will turn the tables? A big clash awaits as both teams enter the match with a win in their opening games.