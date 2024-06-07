Cricket

Netherlands Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 16 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch

Who will win in the Netherlands Vs South Africa, match 16 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

X | @ProteasMenCSA
South Africa National cricket team. Photo: X | @ProteasMenCSA
info_icon

After a triumphant start to the season, South Africa are now taking on the Netherlands in their second match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on June 8, Saturday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. ( Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

South Africa secured 6-wicket victory against Sri Lanka, chasing down the modest target of 78 runs. Meanwhile, in the same manner, the Netherlands clicnhed a thumping 6 wicket win over Nepal chasing the target of 109 runs.

Netherlands Vs South Africa, Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 3

South Africa Wins: 3

Netherlands Wins: 0

Netherlands Vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squads:

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Netherlands Vs South Africa: Probable Playing XI

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Malik, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tom Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

Netherlands Vs South Africa Weather Report

The weather conditions in New York is humid, with temperature ranging from 29 dgerees during the day to 18 degrees celcius at night. On Wednesday, the city saw rain, and there is 40 percent of rain with an expected wind speed of around 19 km/h. The expected temperature during the match might measure in between 25 to 27 degrees celcius. The humidity will be 49% in the day and 57% at night.

Netherlands Vs South Africa Pitch Report

The picth of the Nassau County International cricket stadium has brought several crticism for the uneven bounce, and movements. For the batters the field is not favourable since no one has gone past 100 at this venue in four innings played so far. However, for the bowlers, the pitch proved to be good.

Netherlands Vs South Africa Prediction

Given the package of talent in the South Africa squad,are the favourites to win the game. Netherlands may have improved massively over the last decade, but they are still struggling to find shining moments among the deep sea filled with bigger fishes.

