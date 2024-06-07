Netherlands Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 16 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch

The weather conditions in New York is humid, with temperature ranging from 29 dgerees during the day to 18 degrees celcius at night. On Wednesday, the city saw rain, and there is 40 percent of rain with an expected wind speed of around 19 km/h. The expected temperature during the match might measure in between 25 to 27 degrees celcius. The humidity will be 49% in the day and 57% at night.