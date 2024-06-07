Cricket

Netherlands Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 16 Preview: Can Proteas Overcome Dutch Scars This Time?

Both teams enter this game with victories in their T20 World Cup 2024 openers. South Africa defeated Sri Lanka, despite a somewhat labored batting performance, while the Netherlands triumphed over Nepal by six wickets

netherlands cricket team in warm-up match against sri lanka X @KNCBcricket
Netherlands national cricket team players during the warm-up game against Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @KNCBcricket
info_icon

South Africa might have trotted past Sri Lanka in their first match, but they have a tricky opponent in Netherlands in their second group D match in New York on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The scars from their 38-run loss against the Dutch in last year's 50-over World Cup might still be fresh in the minds of the Proteas.

The Aiden Markram-led side would certainly want a reversal this time around. The most encouraging signal from their win over Sri Lanka was the form of Anrich Nortje.

Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh celebrate after winning the super over against Pakistan. - T20WorldCup/X
PAK Vs USA, T20 WC: 'Pressure Was On Pakistan, Knew Crowd Support Would Backfire', Says Monank Patel

BY PTI

The pacer, who was a shadow of his intimidating self in the IPL, seemed to have regained his rhythm on a spicy New York pitch while grabbing four wickets against the Islanders.

Along with Kagiso Rabada, Nortje forms a strong combination upfront, and SA will require them in full flight against Netherlands, who started with a six-wicket win over Nepal.

They also ticked a few boxes in that match as frontline batter Max O’Dowd made a fifty while leading pacers Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek took three wickets apiece.

The Dutch side will be hoping for another clinical outing from their top players to bruise their fancied opponent once more.

Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein.

Match starts at 8:00pm IST.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Can Lok Sabha 2024 Results Bring A Moment Of Reckoning For Indian Media?
  2. CBI Files Final Charge Sheet In Land For Jobs Scam Involving Lalu Prasad
  3. May Heat Wave In India 1.5 Degrees Celsius Warmer Than Previous Extremes
  4. Man Stabbed To Death By Friend In Delhi Over Sexual Harassment
  5. Outlook News Wrap, June 7: Modi Elected NDA Leader, Sunil Chhetri's Career Stats & More Stories
Entertainment News
  1. 'Hello, I’m Dolly': Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage With New Broadway Musical Based On Her Life
  2. After Richa Chadha, Farida Jalal Supports ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Maybe That’s Her Capacity, Why Be Mean?
  3. Sandalwood Couple Chandan Shetty-Niveditha Gowda Apply For Divorce At Bengaluru Family Court-Report
  4. Jameel Khan Credits 'Gullak' For His Success And Winning Awards: It's A Recognition Of My Entire Journey Of 20-25 Years
  5. Celebrity-Inspired Sarees That Will Make You Look Wow
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  2. PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 WC 2024: Pakistan Cricket Community Slams Team After Shock Defeat
  3. SA20 2025: Dates For The Third Edition Revealed - All You Need To Know
  4. NZ Vs AFG, ICC T20 WC 2024: Kiwi Skipper Kane Williamson Praises Afghan Bowling Prowess
  5. Italy At UEFA Euro 2024: Gianluigi Buffon Urges Nicolo Barella To Follow Gennaro Gattuso Lead
World News
  1. 'Hello, I’m Dolly': Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage With New Broadway Musical Based On Her Life
  2. Los Angeles YouTuber Alex Choi Faces Explosives Charges Over Helicopter Fireworks Stunt Targeting Lamborghini
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
  4. Oklahoma City Set To Get America’s Tallest Building, Council Approves ‘Unlimited Height’ Request For Legends Tower
  5. Watch: Sunita Williams' 'Little Dance Party' As She Enters International Space Station On Her 3rd Trip
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets President Murmu, Stakes Claim To Form Government