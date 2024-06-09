Cricket

Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Markram Relieved After Breaking Dutch Jinx

Netherlands shocked South Africa in last year's ODI Word Cup and before that in the 2022 World Cup in Australia

AP/Adam Hunger
SA defeated Netherlands by 4 wickets on Saturday in New York. Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram on Saturday said it was a relief to get over the mental blockade against the Netherlands, a side which stunned them twice in big ticket ICC tournaments. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

But on Saturday, David Miller (59 not out off 51) rose to the occasion as South Africa survived some anxious moments before getting the better of the Dutch by four wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

David Miller plays a shot during the South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Saturday. - AP/Adam Hunger
Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Proteas Survive Dutch Scare Via David Miller 50

BY Gaurav Thakur

"We knew they were always going to up for a scrap. It's a game of cricket ultimately. History before this game was obviously they beat us. It's a mental blockade...

"We were under pressure again today. Pretty close. If you look at 19 (12) for 4, to squeeze the win out of there is good for the team environment," Markram said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

It was South Africa's second win on the trot in the event after having beaten Sri Lanka by six wickets in their opening fixture.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards took pride on the performance of his side despite the loss.

"Extremely close. In a score of 110, an over can change the game. Credit to South Africa - they bowled extremely well - and the way those batted in the end.

"(It's about) just getting an understanding of how the wicket plays. We pride ourselves on playing good cricket over the last few years. Right until that last six, I felt we were one wicket away. It was a tough wicket to start on," he said.

