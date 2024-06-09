Cricket

Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Proteas Survive Dutch Scare Via David Miller 50

Miller's unbeaten 59 from 51 balls helped South Africa defeat the Netherlands by four wickets with seven balls in hand

AP/Adam Hunger
David Miller plays a shot during the South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Saturday. Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

The Netherlands threatened to shock South Africa for the third successive time in an ICC event before David Miller guided the Proteas to a hard-fought victory with a match-winning half-century in match 16 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in New York. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Miller's unbeaten 59 from 51 balls helped South Africa defeat the Netherlands by four wickets with seven balls in hand.

Chasing just 104, South Africa were reduced to 3/3 and then to 12/4 as the Dutch new ball bowlers, Vivian Kingma and Logan van Beek, impressed with their discipline. The much famed South African batting line up could muster just 16 runs in the powerplay, lowest in their T20I history.

Jacques Kallis will be leading the South Africa Champions Squad. - File
World Championship Of Legends: South Africa Champions Squad Revealed - Check Who's On The List

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Miller and Stubbs then combined to stabilise the Proteas innings. The first boundary of the chase came in the ninth over and after that the innings got some momentum.

In a bid to push harder towards the target, Stubbs fell in the 17th over to Bas de Leede for 33. Marco Jansen also departed in the next over to make things interesting.

Withh 16 needed off the last two overs, Miller took the matter in his own hands and smashed de Leede for two sixes and a four to scale in the target with seven balls in hand.

Earlier, after being put into bat by the Proteas captain Aiden Markram, Netherlands also struggled with the bat. Marco Jansen swung the ball in the powerplay and struck twice as the Dutch could only get to 20/3 in the first six overs.

Navjot Singh Sidhu named Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the ideal opening pair for India vs Pakistan clash which will take place on 9 June. - sherryontopp/X
ICC T20 World Cup: True Game-Changers Score Over 2 Runs Per Ball, Opines Sidhu

BY PTI

Things kept getting tougher for the Netherlands batters as they soon found themselves struggling at 48/6 in 12 overs. Sybrand Engelbrecht then found an able partner in Logan van Beek and the duo stitched a half-century stand to take Netherlands above 100.

However, the Scott Edwards-led team could not get the desired finish as Ottniel Baartman took three wickets in the final over giving away just a single run. Baartman finished with a four-wicket-haul and Netherlands could only get to 103/9 in their 20 overs.

With the win South Africa go on top of Group D with two wins in two games while Netherlands, with a win and a loss, are tied on points with Bangladesh.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Massive Fire In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Destroys 3 Restaurants, Shops, Flats; No Casualty Reported
  2. Madhya Pradesh: 4 People Including A Child Died In Truck Collision In Rewa
  3. Narendra Modi To Be Sworn-in As Prime Minister For 3rd Straight Term On Sunday | All You Need To Know
  4. Naveen Patnaik Says Criticism Against Pandian 'Unfortunate'; Praises Close Aide's 'Integrity, Honesty'
  5. BJP MLA's Elderly Cousin Dies By Suicide In MP's Gwalior
Entertainment News
  1. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  2. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
  3. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
  4. Boman Irani Pulls Off Role Reversal At Mumbai Airport, 'Shoots' Paparazzi
  5. 'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck
Sports News
  1. Netherlands Vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 16 Highlights
  2. Australia Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: AUS Continue To Dominate As ENG Look For A Miracle
  3. ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma's Pre-Game Tease - India's Likely Lineup Hinted Before Clash With Pakistan
  4. ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Opens Up Ahead Of Blockbuster Pakistan Clash
  5. Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Markram Relieved After Breaking Dutch Jinx
World News
  1. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  2. First Reported Case Of Sexually Transmitted Rare Fungal Strain Rings Alarm In US: Trichophyton Mentagrophytes Type VII Identified
  3. Drone Attacks In Russia-occupied Ukrainian Regions Kill 28, Says Moscow Official
  4. Saudi Arabia Says No Place For 'Political Slogans' In Hajj In Apparent Reference To Gaza War
  5. A Cheesy Attraction Is Coming To Paris, First Museum Dedicated To Cheese Opens Next Week
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Highlights | June 8: Congress Not Invited Yet, TMC To Skip PM Modi's Swearing Ceremony On June 9