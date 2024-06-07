World Championship Of Legends: South Africa Champions Squad Revealed - Check Who's On The List

South Africa Champions announced their participation in the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL), that is set to take place from 3rd July to 13th July 2024. The prestigious tournament will be hosted at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium and Northamptonshire Stadium in England. (More Cricket News)
WCL is a unique cricket league featuring six teams from six cricketing powerhouses: South Africa, India, Pakistan, England, Australia, and the West Indies. This T20 tournament, approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will showcase the retired and non-contracted players
South Africa Champions, owned by esteemed cricket enthusiasts Harry Singh, who is a co-founder and MD of nkd Life Ltd., known for pioneering cutting-edge water purification and filtration technologies globally.
The Proteas team boasts an impressive roster of legends who have left an indelible mark on the sport:
- Jacques Kallis (Captain): One of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, Kallis has been a cornerstone of South African cricket with his exceptional batting and bowling skills.
- Imran Tahir: Known for his exhilarating celebrations and match-winning leg-spin, Tahir has been a crucial player in the T20 format.
- Herschelle Gibbs: A dynamic opener, Gibbs is famous for his explosive batting and memorable fielding feats.
- Makhaya Ntini: As one of South Africa's most beloved fast bowlers, Ntini's pace and energy have thrilled fans worldwide.
- Dale Steyn: Renowned for his lethal pace and swing, Steyn is considered one of the best fast bowlers of his generation.
- Ashwell Prince: A reliable middle-order batsman, Prince has been pivotal in many of South Africa's victories.
- Neil McKenzie: Known for his solid technique and versatility, McKenzie has been a dependable presence at the crease.
- Ryan McLaren: An all-rounder with a knack for crucial performances, McLaren adds depth to the team.
- Justin Ontong: A versatile player with significant contributions in domestic and international cricket.
- Rory Kleinveld: A powerful bowler and handy lower-order batsman, Kleinveldt brings strength to the squad.
- JP Duminy: With his elegant stroke play and off-spin, Duminy has been a key player in T20 cricket.
- Richard Levi: Known for his aggressive batting, Levi holds the record for the fastest century in T20 Internationals.
- Dane Vilas: A proficient wicketkeeper-batsman, Vilas adds a strategic edge to the team.
- Vernon Philander: Renowned for his precise seam bowling and ability to swing the ball, Philander has been a match-winner.
- Charl Langeveldt: An experienced bowler with remarkable control, Langeveldt has been instrumental in many tight matches.
The South Africa Champions are set to captivate fans with their blend of experience, talent, and passion for the game. The team is eager to take on the best retired and non-contracted players from around the world, promising an unforgettable tournament.