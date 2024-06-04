World Championship Of Legends: Australia Champions Team Revealed - Check Who's In The Squad

Puneet Singh, proud owner of the Australia Champions Cricket team, shares, “We are delighted to have a formidable squad for Australia Champions ahead of the imminent WCL international season. Many accolades and the respect of cricket fans everywhere have been bestowed upon them due to their dedication to excellence and their love of the game. Looking ahead to the upcoming season, we have total confidence in our team’s abilities. With their team alignment, we believe they are poised for yet another victory, bringing us closer to claiming the prestigious WCL title.”