World Championship Of Legends: Australia Champions Team Revealed - Check Who's In The Squad

A plethora of stars will lead the parade for the Australia Champions side for the upcoming World Championship Of Legends tournament

File
Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee. Photo: File
The Australia Champions are gearing up for an exciting journey to claim the World Championship of Legends title. The team, featuring ex-cricketing titans like Brett Lee, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, and others, are ready to bring another historic victory to their record. (More Cricket News)

The tournament is set to take place at the iconic Edgbaston ground in Birmingham, promising a thrilling display of cricketing prowess. Additionally, matches will also be held at the NCCC Stadium, Northamptonshire Cricket Country Club.

Playing for Australia Champions, cricketing legend Brett Lee shares, “I am incredibly proud to be a part of the World Championship of Legends. Playing at top cricket venues like Edgbaston and NCCC Stadium, and donning my nation's colors once more, means that I am representing the pride and enthusiasm of millions of supporters while giving it my all on the field.”

The World Cricket League (WCL) debut of the Australia Champions is expected to be a highly anticipated event in the cricket community. The T20 format promises some incredible moments by bringing a dynamic pace to the game.

Acknowledged as the highest performing team in international cricket, the Australia Champions lineup features a strong roster of Brad Haddin, Ben Cutting, Tim Paine, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Siddle, Dan Christian, Dirk Nannes, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Ben Laughlin, Xavier Doherty, and John Hastings, who have competed in World Cups and numerous T20 leagues.

Puneet Singh, proud owner of the Australia Champions Cricket team, shares, “We are delighted to have a formidable squad for Australia Champions ahead of the imminent WCL international season. Many accolades and the respect of cricket fans everywhere have been bestowed upon them due to their dedication to excellence and their love of the game. Looking ahead to the upcoming season, we have total confidence in our team’s abilities. With their team alignment, we believe they are poised for yet another victory, bringing us closer to claiming the prestigious WCL title.”

The WCL stands as a premier cricket league, renowned for its thrilling matches and exceptional talent pool. Approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board, it is co-owned by Bollywood icon Mr. Ajay Devgn and Zabawa Entertainment, a distinguished music and film media company operating across India and Dubai.

Complete Squad:

● Brett Lee

● Aaron Finch

● Shaun Marsh

● Brad Haddin

● Ben Cutting

● Tim Paine

● Nathan Coulternile

● Peter Siddle

● Dan Christian

● Dirk Nannes

● Ben Dunk

● Callum Ferguson

● Ben Laughlin

● Xavier Doherty

● John Hastings

Matches will be played at the iconic Edgbaston ground in Birmingham and the NCCC Stadium, Northamptonshire Cricket Country Club.

