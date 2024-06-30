Cricket

IND Vs RSA, T20 WC 2024 Final: Proteas Fans Laud Both India And South Africa After Thriller

Indian expatriates in South Africa were rooting for India, with some who have been here for over two decades now saying they would have been happy even if South Africa had clinched the trophy

Indias Hardik Pandya, second left, celebrates with teammates after their win against South Africa in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup final. AP Photo
India's Hardik Pandya, second left, celebrates with teammates after their win against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

South Africa might have faltered at the finishing line but their maiden final appearance in the T20 World Cup earned them accolades from local and expatriate fans, who also lauded the triumphant Indian team for finally ending its 11-year-old wait to win an ICC event by lifting the coveted trophy in Barbados. (More Cricket News)

South Africa on Saturday suffered a heart-break after their maiden march to the final ended with a seven-run loss in the final of the T20 showpiece at Kensington Oval.

"We waited a very long time for the Proteas to get into a final and we were all really hoping that they would walk away with the crown,” said Vimla Frank, former sports presenter on South Africa’s only national Indian radio station, Lotus FM.

"But that it did not happen does not mean that we are not part of it. What they did by reaching the final brought about a surge in South African cricket support, which matters a lot. I think diehard supporters of the Proteas will still be proud of what they achieved."

For Rohit Sharma and his men, it was a victory which came after losses in the finals of the ICC World Test Championships and ODI World Cup in 2023.

"For me, being a South African of Indian origin and also a diehard Proteas supporter as a South African to the core, I was happy for the Indian team," Frank said.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki echoed Frank’s sentiments.

Ravindra Jadeja in action - AP
Ravindra Jadeja Announces T20I Retirement to Join Kohli, Rohit After World Cup Triumph

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"The whole of South Africa rallied behind the Proteas. Reaching the final of the T20 World Cup is a tremendous achievement in itself and should be celebrated,” Moseki said.

"Both sides played extremely well as the match swayed from side to side. We would have cheered for either side if they won, although we are South Africans at heart," said Anil Singh, who with his family of six and a dozen friends joined the hundreds of fans at the iconic Wanderers stadium to watch the game on a big screen, huddled in blankets against the cold winter weather.

Next to them, enjoying a cup of steaming coffee, was Bongani Buthelezi, who came from Soweto with a few friends to also watch the match.

"It was more fun watching the excitement on the big screen with the large crowd rather than at home on the TV,” Buthelezi said.

“And it was worth it because the screams from the crowd for either side as the game progressed added to the excitement. Congratulations to India, although I think our side played well too.”

Another fan Moosa Mohamed said: "Our boys must be congratulated for having reached the final after falling in the semis before and we were preparing to celebrate until luck favoured India in the final stages of the game. We would have liked our side to bring home the trophy, but we’re happy for the Indians too."

India celebrate after Jasprit Bumrah bowls Reeza Hendricks in T20 World Cup final. - X/@bcci
India Vs South Africa, T20WC Final: Watch - Bumrah Gets Hendricks With Unplayable Delivery

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sports commentator Fareed Dockrat said India’s experience in big matches gave it an advantage.

"India’s big match temperament obviously made a difference for them on the day. South Africa’s inexperience in having played ICC finals just showed up. At one stage, the South Africans were doing so well and I think they became overconfident. India had Bhumrah, and when he came on it was going to make all the difference," Dockrat said.

"We just didn’t do enough to win. Congratulations to India. They showed why they are the best in world cricket at the moment.”

Another cricket commentator, Aslam Khota, said it was always the Indian bowlers against the South African batsmen in the match.

"The three top scorers capitulated to injudicious strokes and that’s what handed India the game," Khota said.

"The dismissal of Tristan Stubbs when he was in complete control with a partnership that was developing into a really formidable one, and then Quinton de Kock falling into that trap that they always set for him on the leg side and the kingpin in the batting; as well as Heinrich Klaasen, who found his groove, but then getting out brought about South Africa’s demise."

"My kids were joining their schoolfriends in supporting South Africa, while my husband Babulal and I were cheering on India,” said Sheila Goyal.

Gourish Chakravorty was in Pretoria, where High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar hosted some guests to watch the game on a big screen.

"It was a lifetime experience. At any point in time, we were watching the match swinging from one side to another and it was an emotional feeling as well as excitement among everybody who was present,” said Chakravorty, who is the President of the Bengali Association of South Africa.

"Our congratulations to India, but the South African side also played extremely well. We were supporting them as they progressed to the final. Both the teams are very dear and close to our hearts."

