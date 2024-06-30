Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after India’s successful T20 World Cup campaign, beating South Africa in the final by seven runs on Saturday, 29th June. (More Cricket News)
“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats," Jadeja wrote on his Instagram.
"Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support," he added.
Jadeja joined his teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in announcing his retirement after the T20 World Cup success. He made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in February, 2009.
The Saurashtra-born all-rounder has been an instrumental figure for India in all three formats. He has 74 T20I caps for the national team, scoring 515 runs and picking up 54 wickets at an economy of 7.13
Jadeja did not have a major impact in the T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA as the all-rounder scored just 35 runs at an average of 11, batting at No.7 or at times No.8. He also managed to pick just one wicket in the tournament.
However, he will go down as one of India's most instrumental all-rounders, adding immense balance to the unit, versitility to any bowling arsenal and is arguably the best fielders to have played the sport.