Cricket

Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans

South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi was slammed by fans for taking a dig at Suryakumar Yadav’s iconic T20 World Cup 2024 final catch

Suryakumar Yadav, AP Photo
India's Suryakumar Yadav, left, takes the catch to get South Africa's David Miller out. Photo: AP
info_icon

South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi was slammed by fans for taking a dig at Suryakumar Yadav’s iconic T20 World Cup 2024 final catch. (More Cricket News)

For the unversed, Yadav took a scintillating catch in the last over of the clash to dismiss David Miller and turn the tide in India’s favour. 

Two months after the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, where India won the T20 World Cup after 17 years, Shamsi shared a video from a local cricket match where the boundary rider took a close catch. 

“If they used this method to check the catch in the world cup final maybe it would have been given not out,” Shamsi wrote on his X account.

The batters, however, used a rope to check if the fielder stepped onto the virtual boundary line.

After no conclusive evidence, and a long inspection, the batters survived a close call.

Shamsi made a light remark saying that the method should have been used to check Yadav’s catch in the final, which may have resulted in Miller possibly surviving.

However, it did not go well with the fans who slammed Shamsi for questioning the case.

The 34-year-old later clarified that it was all banter.

Courtesy of Suryakumar’s sensational fielding effort, India sent Miller back to the pavilion, and eventually won the title. 

