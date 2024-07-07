India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

After a shocking defeat in a low-scoring thriller in the series opener on Saturday, the Indian cricket team will take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club on Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Indian players were not able to spend time on the crease and looked unsettled while batting in the first T20 international match, which Zimbabwe won by 13 runs. Three debutants - Abhishek Sharma (0), Riyan Parag (2) and Dhruv Jurel (6), were also unable to make 10 runs combined.
Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar's spin bowling were the only positives from the first match. Bishnoi's bowling figure of 4-2-13-4 was impressive and a similar performance will be expected from him on Sunday as well.
Indian batters need to take some time before playing any aggressive shot and spin bowlers will win the game for their respective team. Men In Blue can go with the same team on Sunday as well.
IND Vs ZIM, Full Squads:
India: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana
Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi, Tadiwanashe Marumani
As India prepare to take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Sunday, three key player battles are worthy of looking out for:-
1. Abhishek Sharma vs Tendai Chatara
The explosive southpaw, Abhishek Sharma failed to make his India debut memorable but he will be eyeing to play a big knock on Sunday and may take charge against Tendai Chatara, who usually comes to bowl in the powerplay. Chatara, on the other hand, may prove to be a possible threat to him as well.
2. Brian Bennett vs Ravi Bishnoi
Brian Bennett made 22 runs off 15 balls and looked impressive during Zimbabwe's batting. He has a wide range of shots and can play according to the situation. He may prove to be a vital force against Ravi Bishnoi, who took four wickets in the first match. Bishnoi can also take his wicket. The battle between the two will be worth looking out for.
3. Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Blessing Muzarabani
Ruturaj Gaikwad lost his wicket to Blessing Muzarabani in the first match and he may come stronger in the second match and will charge against Muzarabani with his explosive style of batting. Gaikwad and Muzarabani's contest will be worth looking out for on Sunday.