Cricket

India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

India are set to clash with Zimbabwe in the second T20I match of the five-game bilateral series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Here are three key player battles that are worth looking out for in the IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I match

Zimbabwes Sikandar Raza celebrates a wicket during the T20 cricket match against India at Harare Sports club. AP Photo
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza celebrates a wicket during the T20 cricket match against India at Harare Sports club. AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
info_icon

After a shocking defeat in a low-scoring thriller in the series opener on Saturday, the Indian cricket team will take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Indian players were not able to spend time on the crease and looked unsettled while batting in the first T20 international match, which Zimbabwe won by 13 runs. Three debutants - Abhishek Sharma (0), Riyan Parag (2) and Dhruv Jurel (6), were also unable to make 10 runs combined.

Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar's spin bowling were the only positives from the first match. Bishnoi's bowling figure of 4-2-13-4 was impressive and a similar performance will be expected from him on Sunday as well.

Indian batters need to take some time before playing any aggressive shot and spin bowlers will win the game for their respective team. Men In Blue can go with the same team on Sunday as well.

IND Vs ZIM, Full Squads:

Indian cricket team in a huddle during the practice session ahead of the 1st T20I against Zimbabwe. - Photo: X/ @BCCI
India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi, Tadiwanashe Marumani

As India prepare to take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Sunday, three key player battles are worthy of looking out for:-

1. Abhishek Sharma vs Tendai Chatara

The explosive southpaw, Abhishek Sharma failed to make his India debut memorable but he will be eyeing to play a big knock on Sunday and may take charge against Tendai Chatara, who usually comes to bowl in the powerplay. Chatara, on the other hand, may prove to be a possible threat to him as well.

Zimbabwe's Clive Madande. - null
IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India Stunned By Zimbabwe In Harare - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

2. Brian Bennett vs Ravi Bishnoi

Brian Bennett made 22 runs off 15 balls and looked impressive during Zimbabwe's batting. He has a wide range of shots and can play according to the situation. He may prove to be a vital force against Ravi Bishnoi, who took four wickets in the first match. Bishnoi can also take his wicket. The battle between the two will be worth looking out for.

3. Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Blessing Muzarabani

Ruturaj Gaikwad lost his wicket to Blessing Muzarabani in the first match and he may come stronger in the second match and will charge against Muzarabani with his explosive style of batting. Gaikwad and Muzarabani's contest will be worth looking out for on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM: Riyan Parag Becomes First Assam Cricketer To Debut In India's National Team
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe Key Stats, 2nd T20I: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorers, Highest Wicket-Takers
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India 'Need to Bounce Back Stronger After Collapse' Says Ravi Bishnoi
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 2nd T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Gareth Southgate Lauds England's Battle
  2. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Bukayo Saka Celebrates 'Special' Shoot-Out Success
  3. Copa America 2024: Colombia Taking Nothing For Granted Ahead Of Panama Tie
  4. Euro 2024: Southgate Proud Ahead Of 100th Game, But England Milestone Is 'Least-Important Stat Of The Week'
  5. Jesse Marsch Praises Canada's Desire And Commitment After Booking Copa America Semi-Final Spot
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray Has Played Last Match As Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gets Standing Ovation At Centre Court
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Very Important', 'Crucial for Russia-India Ties': Kremlin On PM Modi's Visit To Russia
  2. West Bengal: 8 Injured After Electric Transformer Explodes At Factory In Bankura
  3. Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu And Telangana CM Reddy Hold Meeting To Resolve State Bifurcation Issues | Top Points
  4. Graft Case: Delhi LG Approves Probe Into Bribery Charges Against AAP Leader Satyendra Jain
  5. 'We Share Same Issues': Unions Counter Railways' Claim Against Rahul Gandhi Meeting Loco Pilots Outside Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Netflix Announces Documentary On SS Rajamouli
  4. Filmmakers Must Focus On Storytelling Instead Of Making Projects Based On Equations, Says Imtiaz Ali
  5. 'Kill' Earns Rs 1.35 Crore On Day One
US News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  4. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  5. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
World News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  4. Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Without Power, Cut Off Water Supply In Ukraine
  5. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP