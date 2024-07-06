India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM

India will take on Zimbabwe in the second T20 international of the five-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 7. (More Cricket News)
The young Indian stars will have an opportunity to cement their positions in the national team with spots up for grabs after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja’s retirements.
Zimbabwe, on the other side, will be hopeful of a better showing with a young squad, led by the experienced Sikandar Raza after failing to make the T20 World Cup.
India vs Zimbabwe: T20I Head to Head Record
India and Zimbabwe have met each other eight times in T20 internationals, and have registered six wins to their name. Zimbabwe have managed to win two.
Where to watch India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I?
Where to watch the live telecast of the India Vs Zimbabwe, T20I series in India?
The India Vs Zimbabwe T20I games will be broadcasted by Sony Sports Network. It will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD.
The live streaming of the IND Vs ZIM, T20I series in India will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.
Squads
India: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.