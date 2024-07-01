Cricket

India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza To Lead Young Squad In T20I Series

Experienced batter Sikandar Raza was on Monday named as captain of a young Zimbabwe team for the five-match T20I series against world champions India, which begins here from July 6

Photo: X/@ZimCricketv
Zimbabwe cricket team in Bangladesh Photo: X/@ZimCricketv
info_icon

Experienced batter Sikandar Raza was on Monday named as captain of a young Zimbabwe team for the five-match T20I series against world champions India, which begins here from July 6. (More Cricket News)

The African side has also named Belgium-born Antum Naqvi in the squad but his final inclusion is subject to the confirmation of his citizenship status, Zimbabwe Cricket said in a release.

Naqvi was born to Pakistani parents in Brussels, Belgium, before moving to Australia, but he was considered for selection after he declared his desire to represent Zimbabwe in international cricket and applied for naturalisation.

Aiming to rebuild under new head coach Justin Sammons after failing to qualify for the just-concluded T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe have picked a young squad under Raza.

The 38-year-old right-hander, who has 86 matches under his belt, is the team’s most experienced player, followed by 29-year-old Luke Jongwe who has featured in 63 games.

The other seasoned campaigners in the side are pace bowlers Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani, with 52 and 51 T20I appearances respectively.

Veterans Craig Ervine and Sean Williams were not considered for selection, while Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie and Ainsley Ndlovu also failed to make the cut.

Zimbabwe squad:

Sikandar Raza (captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Naqvi Antum, Ngarava Richard, Shumba Milton.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  4. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  5. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
Sports News
  1. Premier League's Youngest Coach Makes Bold Vow: 'I Want to Challenge the Establishment'
  2. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  3. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  5. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Preacher On Run | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign