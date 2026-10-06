Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Producer Blames Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana for Film’s Setback

Negative Buzz Allegations Against Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

He insisted that a bunch of YouTubers and influencers drummed up negative word regarding the film. The bad publicity, he claimed, was purely manufactured to destroy the film. "It was negative marketing throughout. We never got a chance to reach our audience. The ones who watched our film really enjoyed it. But if they never got to see it, how will they even have an opinion?"