Cricket

Australia Vs South Africa, ICC WTC Final 2025: Labuschagne To Partner With Khawaja at Lord's—Check Playing XIs

The biggest headline from the Australian camp is the promotion of Marnus Labuschagne to opener — a role he takes on for only the second time in his Test career — following the retirement of David Warner earlier this year

Marnus Labuschagne
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne bats during a nets session at Lord's | Photo: Ben Whitley/AP
info_icon

Pat Cummins' Australia and Temba Bavuma's South Africa have confirmed their playing XIs for the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, starting Wednesday, with tactical selections and bold calls headlining both camps.

Out-of-Form Labuschagne To Open For Australia

The biggest headline from the Australian camp is the promotion of Marnus Labuschagne to opener — a role he takes on for only the second time in his Test career — following the retirement of David Warner earlier this year. With no permanent opener emerging since Warner's departure, Australia have turned to their most technically sound batter to plug the gap.

“It’s one spot up really. It’s not too different to batting three,” Cummins said while defending the decision. “Marnus has done well here at Lord’s (average 45.33) and in England overall (average 39.36). Opening can be tough, but sometimes it’s also the best time to bat, before the Dukes ball starts swinging. There’s an opportunity to score there.”

Labuschagne, who endured a lean WTC 2023-25 cycle with an average of 28.33, now has a shot at redemption at the top of the order, partnering Usman Khawaja. Youngster Sam Konstas, a specialist opener, was left out of the XI despite recent promise. “Realistically, he's really young, he's got a long career ahead of him,” said Cummins.

Hazlewood Over Boland

In another key change, Josh Hazlewood returns to the pace attack after missing the previous WTC Final in 2023, where Scott Boland starred against India. While acknowledging Boland’s value, Cummins called the decision to leave him out "one of the toughest."

SL Vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3: Australia's Matthew Kuhnemann celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia Vs South Africa Preview, ICC WTC 2025 Final: Gritty Proteas To Clash Against Serial-Winning Aussies

BY Associated Press

Cameron Green, back from spine surgery, will bat at No. 3 — a significant promotion — while all-rounder Beau Webster retains his place at No. 6, offering both medium pace and off-spin options.

Ngidi In Place Of Paterson

Meanwhile, South Africa made strategic calls of their own. Lungi Ngidi, who last played a Test in August, returns to the XI in place of Dane Paterson, despite Paterson’s form and experience at Lord’s this season in county cricket. Ngidi, with 55 wickets in 19 Tests, gets the nod for his pace, bounce, and previous success in English conditions — notably dismissing Joe Root at Lord’s in 2022.

“Probably one of the tougher decisions that has been made,” Bavuma said. “Ngidi gives us a bit more pace, he’s taller, and has a strong record. We felt he would complement Rabada and Jansen more effectively.”

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder will bat at No. 3, preferred over the more prolific Tony de Zorzi. The decision was influenced by Mulder’s added value with the ball, having taken 30 wickets in 18 Tests. “We just want him to play his game,” Bavuma said. “This is a pressure situation, but the team is fully behind him.”

With nine players from the 2023 WTC-winning side returning, Australia head into the final with experience and confidence, while South Africa are banking on tactical flexibility and a balanced attack to challenge the reigning champions.

FILE - Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, reacts after bowling a delivery on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. - (AP Photo/Trevor Collens, File)
AUS Vs SA, WTC 2025 Final: Fun Facts To Know Ahead Of Lord's Battle

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The stage is set at Lord’s for a classic contest between two fiercely competitive sides chasing the ultimate prize in Test cricket.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Get the Latest Cricket News, Match Results, Schedule, Live Cricket Scores Today, and more at Outlook India.

To follow our special coverage of the Indian Premier League 2025, check IPL 2025 News, IPL Schedule, IPL Points Table, IPL 2025 Stats, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap leaderboards.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss