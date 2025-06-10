Pat Cummins' Australia and Temba Bavuma's South Africa have confirmed their playing XIs for the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, starting Wednesday, with tactical selections and bold calls headlining both camps.
Out-of-Form Labuschagne To Open For Australia
The biggest headline from the Australian camp is the promotion of Marnus Labuschagne to opener — a role he takes on for only the second time in his Test career — following the retirement of David Warner earlier this year. With no permanent opener emerging since Warner's departure, Australia have turned to their most technically sound batter to plug the gap.
“It’s one spot up really. It’s not too different to batting three,” Cummins said while defending the decision. “Marnus has done well here at Lord’s (average 45.33) and in England overall (average 39.36). Opening can be tough, but sometimes it’s also the best time to bat, before the Dukes ball starts swinging. There’s an opportunity to score there.”
Labuschagne, who endured a lean WTC 2023-25 cycle with an average of 28.33, now has a shot at redemption at the top of the order, partnering Usman Khawaja. Youngster Sam Konstas, a specialist opener, was left out of the XI despite recent promise. “Realistically, he's really young, he's got a long career ahead of him,” said Cummins.
Hazlewood Over Boland
In another key change, Josh Hazlewood returns to the pace attack after missing the previous WTC Final in 2023, where Scott Boland starred against India. While acknowledging Boland’s value, Cummins called the decision to leave him out "one of the toughest."
Cameron Green, back from spine surgery, will bat at No. 3 — a significant promotion — while all-rounder Beau Webster retains his place at No. 6, offering both medium pace and off-spin options.
Ngidi In Place Of Paterson
Meanwhile, South Africa made strategic calls of their own. Lungi Ngidi, who last played a Test in August, returns to the XI in place of Dane Paterson, despite Paterson’s form and experience at Lord’s this season in county cricket. Ngidi, with 55 wickets in 19 Tests, gets the nod for his pace, bounce, and previous success in English conditions — notably dismissing Joe Root at Lord’s in 2022.
“Probably one of the tougher decisions that has been made,” Bavuma said. “Ngidi gives us a bit more pace, he’s taller, and has a strong record. We felt he would complement Rabada and Jansen more effectively.”
All-rounder Wiaan Mulder will bat at No. 3, preferred over the more prolific Tony de Zorzi. The decision was influenced by Mulder’s added value with the ball, having taken 30 wickets in 18 Tests. “We just want him to play his game,” Bavuma said. “This is a pressure situation, but the team is fully behind him.”
With nine players from the 2023 WTC-winning side returning, Australia head into the final with experience and confidence, while South Africa are banking on tactical flexibility and a balanced attack to challenge the reigning champions.
The stage is set at Lord’s for a classic contest between two fiercely competitive sides chasing the ultimate prize in Test cricket.
Playing XIs:
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood