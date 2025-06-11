SA Vs AUS Highlights, ICC WTC Final 2025 Day 1: Bowlers Dominate On 14-Wickets Day With Aussies Having Edge

Beau Webster’s gritty stay at No.6 has been anything but fluent, his survival more a tale of fortune than fluency in these tricky, seam-friendly conditions. The tall Tasmanian has had to ride his luck, surviving two LBW scares in quick succession that tested both his technique and temperament. The first came on just four, when Marco Jansen jagged one back in sharply and thudded into his front pad—only for ball-tracking to show it crashing into middle stump, but umpire’s call on impact saved him, thanks to his stride just outside the line. Moments later, after a picture-perfect cover drive offered a brief glimpse of class, Kagiso Rabada had him pinned in front again with a searing nip-backer. Bavuma, thinking there had been bat involved, opted against the review—an error that replays confirmed, with no inside edge and everything in line. A costly miss perhaps, as South Africa ramp up the pressure with Webster clearly struggling and the pitch still offering plenty. With Steve Smith inching closer to his half-century, the match hangs delicately in the balance, and Webster’s next few overs could prove decisive in swinging the momentum either way.