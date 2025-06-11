SA Vs AUS Highlights, ICC WTC Final 2025 Day 1: Bowlers Dominate On 14-Wickets Day With Aussies Having Edge

South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: Welcome!
Hello and a warm afternoon to everyone tuning in to our live coverage of the ICC World Test Championship Final Day 1 action at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on 11 June. The action begins at 3:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates as they come in.
Australia Vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: Playing XIs
These are the confirmed playing XIs for today’s ICC World Test Championship final 2025.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
SA Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: Highest WTC 2023-25 Highest Scorers
The batter with the most runs scored during the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle is England’s Joe Root, who scored 1,986 runs in 22 matches. Australia’s top scorer is Usman Khawaja, fifth in the list, with 1,422 runs in 19 games at an average of 41.82, followed by Steve Smith (1,324 runs) and Travis Head (1,177 runs).
South Africa’s record is much poorer, with top-scorer David Bedingham ranking 34 in the overall list, with 645 runs in 12 games at an average of 33.94. Captain Temba Bavuma has 609 runs in 11 games.
SA Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: Toss Update
South Africa have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.
AUS Vs SA Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: Cummins Said...
This is what Australian captain Pat Cummins said after the toss, which he lost:
“Happy to bat first. Looks like a good wicket with a few clouds. Prep wise it has been unreal, 15 guys working very hard for that title.”
On Australia's hectic international schedule, Cummins said:
“You get used to it the more you are playing. We have had about 10 days prep and we are ready. Doesn’t feel like any extra pressure. We've been here before and we’ve won it. This week is all about enjoying the moment.”
AUS Vs SA Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: Bavuma Said...
This is what South African captian Temba Bavuma said afte the toss, which he won and decide to field first:
“We’ll bowl first looking at the overhead conditions. Looks like a good pitch. Too late to change the team, we have selected the best combination.”
On his team's mentality, Bavuma said:
“All 15 of us are confident. We all have had some allegiance to Lord’s, the emotion will hit us when the anthems start playing. It is a massive final. It should be a spectacle out here.”
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: We’re Underway
The highly anticipated encounter is underway! Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne are opening for Australia, and Kagiso Rabada has the ball for the Proteas. Four slips in place.
AUS: 0/0 (0)
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 11/0 (6)
Under heavy skies and testing conditions, Australia’s openers are being put through a stern examination by South Africa’s pace duo, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. With relentless probing around a good length, subtle movement off the seam, and sharp carry, Rabada and Jansen have the batters hopping. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne are under immense pressure, particularly the latter, who faces a hostile field setup with three slips, a gully, and a short leg crowding him. Scoring proves elusive, with the first runs coming only on the 22nd delivery via a fortunate inside edge from Khawaja. A no-ball on the 21st adds a confusing pause as officials assess its impact. South Africa may not have struck yet, but their decision to bowl first is already looking justified.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 12/1 (6.3)
Breakthrough for South Africa as Kagiso Rabada strikes in ruthless fashion, removing Usman Khawaja for a 20-ball duck in the high-stakes Ultimate Clash. Khawaja, visibly uneasy throughout his stay, finally succumbs to a peach of a delivery from around the wicket — one that angled in and then straightened just enough to find the edge. Squared up by the movement, Khawaja could only offer a faint outside edge, which was neatly pouched by David Bedingham at first slip. The pressure of dot balls told in the end, and Rabada’s relentless accuracy gets its reward. Now walking in is the in-form Cameron Green, promoted to No. 3 after a stellar run in County Division Two, where he’s piled up three centuries in just nine innings for Gloucestershire. Australia will hope his red-ball rhythm carries through on this testing surface.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 16/2 (7.0)
Double strike for Kagiso Rabada and Australia are reeling early! Cameron Green, fresh off a prolific County season, lasts just 4 deliveries as Rabada produces another gem — fuller outside off with subtle movement away. Green pokes at it tentatively, only to edge it low towards the slips. Aiden Markram, stationed at second slip, pulls off a sensational catch inches above the turf despite Mulder diving across from third slip. Sharp reflexes, steady hands, and immense composure under pressure — Markram’s effort is a standout moment in this fiery spell. Two wickets in the over for Rabada, who has now removed both openers and the promoted No. 3. Steve Smith walks in to a huge ovation, but Australia are already in deep trouble at 16 for 2.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 29/2 (13)
Drinks are on the field at the end of a gripping first hour in the Ultimate Test! South Africa’s new-ball pair, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, have set the tone perfectly after their captain's decision to bowl first. Australia, at 29 for 2 after 13 overs, are under early pressure. Rabada struck twice in a sensational over, removing Khawaja and Green, while Jansen kept things tight with his nagging line and bounce. Kagiso Rabada reaped the rewards for his relentless accuracy, removing Usman Khawaja for a 20-ball duck and Cameron Green for just 4 in the same over to hand South Africa a dream start. While Steven Smith is fighting to steady the innings, Marnus Labuschagne, opening in this high-stakes clash, has shown composure and grit against the new ball.
The overcast conditions and lively pitch have offered plenty for the bowlers, and South Africa have made full use of it. Reserve umpire Nitin Menon is out with the drinks, and the players will take a well-earned breather after an intense opening spell.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 37/2 (15.2)
The first hour of the first Day of the WTC final between Australia and South Africa is over and Proteas bowlers have dominated the Aussies. Kagiso Rabad landed the double blow in the seventh over removinf Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green but after that two of the most experienced bating duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have controlled the match.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 47/3 (18)
Marco Jansen delivers a masterclass in fast bowling, dismantling Marnus Labuschagne with a textbook one-two punch. The left-armer first unleashes a hostile bouncer that crashes into Labuschagne's shoulder and flies over the keeper for four leg-byes, clearly rattling the batter. Without letting up, Jansen then serves a fuller delivery outside off, tempting Labuschagne into a tentative push. The edge is inevitable, and Kyle Verreynne does the rest behind the stumps. Australia, now three down before lunch, are reeling under relentless South African pressure in this Ultimate Test showdown.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 66/3 (22)
A tense moment unfolded as South Africa went up in unison for a big LBW appeal against Smith, who had shuffled a long way across his stumps. Umpire Chris Gaffaney remained unmoved, prompting a quick discussion between Jansen, Verreynne, and skipper Bavuma before they opted for a review. The delivery, a back-of-a-length ball angled in from around the wicket, nipped back sharply into the middle stump line as Smith missed his flick and was struck on the front pad. Ball-tracking confirmed no bat was involved, but with the ball just clipping the leg stump, it stayed with the umpire's call. Smith survived, courtesy of the marginal angle — a decent review, but not enough to overturn the decision.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 67/4 (23.2) Lunch
Head is sensationally dismissed on the stroke of lunch, capping a dream session for South Africa with their fourth wicket — and in dramatic fashion. A short ball down the leg side from Marco Jansen looked innocuous, but Head feathered it through to Verreynne, who dived sharply to his right to complete a superb catch.
Moments earlier, Smith had showcased his class with a crisp drive through the covers, drawing level with Don Bradman among overseas run-scorers at Lord's. Uniquely, this outing also marks his appearance against three different teams at the iconic venue as a visiting player, having debuted in 2010 against Pakistan. The Proteas' bold call to bowl first is reaping handsome rewards.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 67/4 (23.2) Lunch Report
South Africa couldn’t have asked for a better start in this high-stakes Test as they reduced Australia to 67/4 by lunch on the opening day. Opting to bowl first under overcast skies, the Proteas’ decision was vindicated almost immediately by their frontline seamers, with Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen delivering hostile, probing spells that rattled the Australian top order.
Rabada struck the first blow, removing Usman Khawaja for a 20-ball duck with a snorter that kissed the edge through to the slips. Two balls later, he sent Cameron Green packing for 4, thanks to a sharp catch from Aiden Markram at second slip. Australia, suddenly 5/2, were in early trouble.
Marnus Labuschagne, opening for the first time in Tests, tried to settle alongside Steve Smith. The pair stitched together a 30-run stand, but Marco Jansen’s return spell broke the resistance, finding Labuschagne’s edge for 17. Travis Head walked in with intent and got off to a brisk start, but a strangle down leg off Jansen — brilliantly held by Kyle Verreynne — saw him fall for 11 just before lunch.
While Rabada and Jansen were outstanding, South Africa’s catching was equally commendable, with Verreynne’s stunner behind the stumps being the highlight. Change bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder showed glimpses but lacked the consistency of the new-ball duo.
At lunch, Smith remains unbeaten on 26, and with Australia four down, the onus is on him to marshal the middle order. A gripping session awaits after the break.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 94/4 (28.3)
Another dramatic moment unfolds as South Africa go up in unison for a loud LBW appeal against Tim David Webster, only to be denied once again by the on-field umpire. This one looked far more threatening than the previous shout, and Marco Jansen, full of belief, convinced Kyle Verreynne and skipper Temba Bavuma to take it upstairs. Jansen had pitched it on a good length outside off, and the ball nipped back sharply to rap Webster on the front pad as he leaned forward, completely misjudging the amount of movement. Replays confirmed there was no inside edge, and ball-tracking showed it crashing into the stumps — but crucially, the impact was Umpire’s Call as Webster had just managed to stretch outside the line. The call stays with the on-field umpire, and Webster lives to fight another ball. Jansen, with a wry smile and a
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 99/4 (31.5)
Beau Webster’s gritty stay at No.6 has been anything but fluent, his survival more a tale of fortune than fluency in these tricky, seam-friendly conditions. The tall Tasmanian has had to ride his luck, surviving two LBW scares in quick succession that tested both his technique and temperament. The first came on just four, when Marco Jansen jagged one back in sharply and thudded into his front pad—only for ball-tracking to show it crashing into middle stump, but umpire’s call on impact saved him, thanks to his stride just outside the line. Moments later, after a picture-perfect cover drive offered a brief glimpse of class, Kagiso Rabada had him pinned in front again with a searing nip-backer. Bavuma, thinking there had been bat involved, opted against the review—an error that replays confirmed, with no inside edge and everything in line. A costly miss perhaps, as South Africa ramp up the pressure with Webster clearly struggling and the pitch still offering plenty. With Steve Smith inching closer to his half-century, the match hangs delicately in the balance, and Webster’s next few overs could prove decisive in swinging the momentum either way.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 104/4 (33)
Steven Smith rises to the occasion yet again at the iconic Lord’s, bringing up a typically defiant half-century with a cracking boundary behind point. Rabada, searching for a breakthrough, digs one in short but offers too much width, and Smith—ever the master of manipulation—stays deep in the crease and carves it past backward point for four. The ball races to the rope, the crowd erupts, and Smith raises his bat to acknowledge yet another milestone at a ground that has become his personal amphitheatre. It’s his 50 off 76 balls, a knock of grit and precision, pushing Australia past the 100-run mark in the process. That stroke also elevates Smith to the top of a historic list: the most Test runs by an overseas batter at Lord’s, now at 576, nudging past Warren Bardsley and the legendary Garry Sobers. A modern great, delivering on one of cricket’s grandest stages once more.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 123/4 (37)
Steven Smith’s enduring brilliance in English conditions scaled another peak at Lord’s, as he notched up his fifth 50-plus score at the iconic venue—matching West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul for the most by a visiting batter in Tests at the 'Home of Cricket'. Smith’s ability to adapt and dominate in England is well documented, and his latest feat only adds weight to that legacy. With 18 fifty-plus scores across England, Smith now sits atop a prestigious list, ahead of luminaries like Allan Border and Sir Vivian Richards (17 each), with Sir Don Bradman and Sir Garfield Sobers tied on 14. For a modern-day great, this is further testament to his unflinching consistency in some of the most challenging conditions in world cricket.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 142/4 (40)
A penny for Dane Paterson's thoughts. After spending the early English summer at Lord’s with Middlesex, immersing himself in the subtleties of the slope and seam movement unique to this storied venue, he finds himself watching from the sidelines in South Africa’s biggest Test of the year. Overlooked in favour of Lungi Ngidi—a talented but ring-rusty seamer returning to red-ball cricket after a 10-month hiatus—Paterson’s omission is beginning to raise eyebrows. Ngidi, clearly short of rhythm, has been the weak link in South Africa’s otherwise sharp attack, conceding 45 runs from his eight overs, leaking boundaries and struggling to find consistency.
In his spells, Beau Webster has looked increasingly assured, and the sense of control that Rabada and Jansen built so meticulously has started to unravel. So off-kilter has Ngidi’s radar been that when South Africa burned a review for a third lbw shout against Webster on 23, replays showed the ball cannoning straight into the middle of the bat—a moment that summed up the frustration and, perhaps, the missed trick in leaving Paterson out. The duo of Smith and Webster have already added 75-runs partnership
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 151/5 (42)
Aiden Markram, the part-timer with a knack for breaking partnerships, has delivered a hammer blow right when South Africa needed it. Tempting Steven Smith with a loopy delivery outside off, he lured the Aussie maestro into an ambitious drive—only for Smith to edge it to first slip. Marco Jansen, stationed there, fumbled not once but twice before calmly securing the catch on the third attempt, much to the relief of his teammates. It was a wicket completely against the run of play, and Smith, visibly frustrated, knew he had let a golden opportunity slip. His well-constructed 66 off 112 balls had laid a foundation, but his dismissal at such a critical juncture is a massive moment in this WTC Final. Smith exits to a standing ovation, but with the sense of a hundred left behind.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 174/5 (47)
Beau Webster brings up his second Test fifty—and his first against South Africa—with a composed single to deep cover. It’s been an innings of grit and growing confidence from the Tasmanian, who looked uncertain early on in testing conditions but settled in with time and application. His footwork improved, shot selection sharpened, and the scoreboard ticked along steadily.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 190/5 (50) At Tea
Tea on Day 1 at Lord’s, and it’s been a much-needed fightback from Australia after a dismal morning session left them reeling at 67 for 4. The post-lunch recovery was led by the ever-reliable Steven Smith and a resilient Beau Webster, who weathered a probing South African attack to stitch together a crucial 79-run stand. Smith, continuing his remarkable record at the venue, brought up another half-century with trademark assurance before falling to Aiden Markram, edging one to slip where Jansen held on after a juggle. Webster, meanwhile, overcame early struggles—including a close lbw shout that went unreviewed—and has grown into his innings, reaching 55 with increasing confidence. The pair's efforts helped Australia reach 190 for 5 at the interval, with Alex Carey adding a brisk 22 off 29 in an unbroken 44-run stand. With the sun now out and the pitch easing up, Australia have clawed their way back into the contest, but South Africa will be eyeing a breakthrough or two early in the final session to wrest back control.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 192/6 (51.1)
Keshav Maharaj has delivered a timely breakthrough for South Africa, removing the well-set Alex Carey with a moment of brilliance and some questionable shot selection. Coming over the wicket, Maharaj floated one up enticingly outside off at just 78 kmph. Carey, who had looked assured until then, went for a premeditated reverse sweep—a risky choice to a ball too full for that stroke. Shuffling across and exposing his stumps, he failed to connect as the ball dipped sharply and spun in to crash into the woodwork. A poor shot at a critical juncture, handing South Africa a much-needed opening early in the evening session, just when the Australians seemed to be settling in for another momentum-building partnership.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 199/7 (53)
Pitching just outside off and clipping the top of off—an absolute peach from Kagiso Rabada to dismiss Pat Cummins. It was the kind of delivery that would've undone far more accomplished batters. Cummins, who famously turned the tide in the 2023 Ashes, was just beginning to look settled, but Rabada wasted no time in stamping his authority. The ball, angled in from a good length and straightening sharply off the seam, left Cummins with no margin for error. Whether defending or leaving, he was always in trouble. The top of off goes cartwheeling, and South Africa break through again with a ball worthy of any highlight reel.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 210/8 (53.4)
WICKET! Kagiso Rabada strikes again, and this one is huge! Beau Webster's gritty innings comes to an end with a loose stroke outside off. It was a good length delivery that nipped away just enough, and Webster, set and batting fluently, made the fatal mistake of reaching out without any foot movement. The ball kissed the edge and flew straight to first slip, where David Bedingham made no mistake. That’s Rabada’s fourth of the innings and his 331st in Test cricket, taking him past the legendary Allan Donald to become South Africa’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 211/9 (56)
Marco Jansen delivers a peach to knock over Nathan Lyon and bring South Africa within touching distance of bowling Australia out. Coming wider of the crease, Jansen angles a length ball in from outside off at 138 kmph, extracting just enough inward movement. Lyon, trying to drive on the up without any meaningful footwork, leaves a wide gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks through the gate, brushing past the inside edge and crashes into the stumps. It’s a classic dismissal for a left-arm seamer, and exactly why Temba Bavuma turned to Jansen at this stage. With Lyon gone, Australia are nine down and teetering at the edge of a first innings collapse.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS 212 All Out (56.4)
Kagiso Rabada seals his five-wicket haul in style, dismantling Mitchell Starc with a searing delivery that caps off a relentless spell at the Home of Cricket. Bowling at 138 kmph, Rabada lands it on a back-of-a-length outside off and gets it to seam back sharply. Starc, rooted to the crease and playing away from his body, leaves a gaping hole between bat and pad. The ball slices through that inviting gap and crashes into the stumps. It’s Rabada’s second five-wicket haul at Lord’s, earning him a deserved place once more on the Honours Board. A moment of pure class from South Africa’s pace spearhead, underlining his status as one of the finest in the game.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: AUS Innings Report
Australia were bowled out for a modest 212 in just 56.4 overs on the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord’s, after a post-tea collapse triggered a stunning South African fightback. From 190/5 at one point, Pat Cummins’ men lost their final five wickets for just 20 runs in the space of 35 minutes, with Kagiso Rabada leading the charge in a spell of inspired fast bowling.
Asked to bat first under overcast skies, Australia never quite found fluency. The tone was set early when they lost four wickets in the morning session. A brief recovery was orchestrated by Steven Smith and Beau Webster, who added 79 for the fifth wicket. Smith, as consistent as ever at Lord’s, made a composed 66 before falling to part-timer Aiden Markram — a breakthrough that changed the tone of the innings.
Webster dug in and registered his second Test fifty, top-scoring with a gritty 72, but wickets tumbled around him after the tea interval. Alex Carey, after a brisk 23, fell to a poor shot, reverse-sweeping Maharaj and exposing the tail. Rabada returned to clean up the rest, removing Starc to complete a superb five-wicket haul — his second at Lord’s, etching his name once again on the iconic Honours Board.
Marco Jansen was equally impressive, extracting bounce and seam movement to finish with 3 for 49, while Maharaj and Markram chipped in with a wicket apiece. The Australian lower order offered little resistance, with Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins both castled in quick succession as the innings fell apart in dramatic fashion.
Australia’s 212 is well below par, but there’s enough movement in the pitch to suggest the Test is far from over. With the Dukes ball zipping around under the cloud cover, the Aussie pace attack will be eyeing early inroads. South Africa, however, have seized the initiative in this ultimate Test showdown — and it’s now over to their batters to capitalise.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: Rabada Interview
Kagiso Rabada: Coming here about a week ago, could already feel the atmosphere. Great to see the support for us. Feels like a home game. Means a lot to play for South Africa. Given my all each and every time. Happy to do the job. It was moving around a bit. With the new ball it seemed harder to score. As the ball got softer and they showed intent, they got some runs away. But you always felt that, on this wicket, especially with the way they were playing, any ball had their name on it. That's all secondary (climbing the wicket-takers list for SA). Primary is to keep running in and doing the job. Means a lot to get past Allan Donald, what a legend.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: SA 0/1 (1.0)
Mitchell Starc, with his trademark fire and rhythm from the Nursery End, ignited Australia's defence in electrifying fashion. Bowling with a tight left-arm angle and subtle inward shape, he cramped Aiden Markram for room right from the get-go. Every ball asked a question, and on the sixth delivery, Starc found his answer. A sharp lifter nipped in, caught the inside edge, and clattered into the stumps. Markram was sent back for a duck, undone by pace and precision. Suddenly, Australia’s 212 doesn’t look so modest after all — game well and truly on at Lord’s.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: SA 8/1 (5.0)
Mitchell Starc crafted the perfect delivery—full, tempting, and just outside off stump—drawing Wiaan Mulder into a loose drive. The thick outside edge flew straight to Alex Carey behind the stumps, a regulation chance that should’ve been gobbled up with ease. Carey got both hands to it, but inexplicably spilled it — straight in, straight out. Starc stood in disbelief, hands on his head, as a golden opportunity went begging. It was as straightforward as they come, and in the context of a tense final, could prove to be a significant moment. Mulder survives, and South Africa breathe again.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: SA 19/2 (9.0)
Mitchell Starc, relentless with his probing outswingers, gets his reward again—and this time there's no reprieve. After drawing Rickelton into a drive earlier in the over without success, Starc delivers another full, seaming delivery at 141 kmph outside off stump. Rickelton, unable to resist, plants his front foot and drives loosely away from his body. This time, the outside edge is found, and Usman Khawaja at first slip reacts sharply, diving slightly to his right to complete a neat catch. With both South African openers now back in the hut, Starc is fired up and Australia have stormed right back into the contest.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: SA 23/2 (14.3)
Wiaan Mulder’s innings has been a gritty exercise in survival rather than fluency. After getting off the mark with a single early in the second over, he endured 34 consecutive dot balls before nudging another single off Mitchell Starc—an effort that drew ironic applause from the Lord’s crowd. Yet, he's hanging in, especially after being granted a life by Alex Carey. Another edge, this time off Pat Cummins, dropped just short of Steve Smith at second slip, underlining the tense margins. Mulder then added a couple more with a soft-handed steer past the cordon. Meanwhile, skipper Temba Bavuma remains scoreless after 13 deliveries, adding to the mounting pressure. Though the ball may soften, Australia still have Lyon and Webster to exploit any lapse. The final half-hour of the day promises no respite.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: SA 25/3 (16)
Wiaan Mulder's scratchy stay at the crease finally ends as Pat Cummins breaches his defences with a classic Pavilion End dismissal. The writing had been on the wall, with Mulder stuck on a handful of runs and struggling for timing and fluency. Cummins, relentless as ever, angles in a full inswinger at 140 kmph, tempting the drive. Mulder obliges, but his hard hands and lack of footwork betray him—he plays down the wrong line and the ball zips past the inside edge to crash into middle stump. South Africa are now reeling at 25 for 3, their top order ripped open in a fiery spell by Australia’s pace attack.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: SA 30/3 (20)
Finally, a moment of relief for Temba Bavuma as he gets off the mark on his 31st delivery, drawing a loud cheer from the Lord’s crowd. It’s a good length ball seaming back into the stumps, and Bavuma gets behind it with a slightly angled bat, nudging it neatly through backward square for a couple. It’s been a painfully slow start, more survival than counterattack, but every run counts in a Test final. While it’s a far cry from Hashim Amla’s legendary 25 off 244 in Delhi, Bavuma’s slow grind has at least helped dull the shine on the new ball, easing the path slightly for the next batter, Tristan Stubbs.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: SA 34/4 (21)
HazleGod indeed! Josh Hazlewood produces a peach — the kind of delivery that earns a bowler his nickname. From his trademark immaculate length, he gets the ball to jag back viciously off the seam and goes straight through Tristan Stubbs' defence. The gap between bat and pad was just enough, and Hazlewood needed no second invitation. Clinical, controlled, and relentless — this is Hazlewood at his very best. South Africa slump to 30 for 4, and any hopes of a first-innings lead are rapidly slipping into the realm of fantasy.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: SA 43/4 (22) Trail AUS By 169 Runs (Stumps Day 1)
Day 1:
Session 1: 23.2 Overs, 67 Runs, 4 Wickets
Session 2: 26.4 Overs, 123 Runs, 1 Wicket
Session 3: 28.4 Overs, 65 Runs, 9 Wickets
What a riveting day of Test cricket we've witnessed at Lord's, where the bowlers reigned supreme from both camps. South Africa made the bold choice to bowl first, and Kagiso Rabada set the tone with a masterclass in control, dismissing Khawaja and Green early. Steve Smith fought hard for his 66 but fell to a surprise strike from Markram, while Beau Webster dug deep after a nervy start to compile a gritty 72 — the highest score of the innings. But the final session belonged entirely to the Proteas, who stormed through Australia's lower order, with Rabada finishing with a deserved five-wicket haul. In response, Mitchell Starc drew first blood in classic fashion, removing Markram in the opening over. Rickelton looked promising before nicking off, and Wiaan Mulder’s resistance ended with Cummins breaching his defences. Hazlewood then delivered a gem to send Stubbs packing. South Africa closed the day in tatters at 30 for 4, and this WTC Final is already shaping up to be a battle of nerve and nuance.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: Day 1 Report
It was a day for the purists — and the pacers — as the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia lived up to its billing as a contest dominated by world-class bowling. With 14 wickets tumbling across three compelling sessions at Lord’s, the defending champions Australia clawed their way back into control after being bowled out for 212 in the first innings, leaving South Africa in tatters at 43 for 4 by stumps.
After winning the toss and opting to bowl under overcast skies, South Africa made early inroads thanks to a sensational performance from Kagiso Rabada. The South African spearhead was relentless with his accuracy and aggression, claiming figures of 5 for 51 — his second five-wicket haul at Lord’s, earning him another place on the coveted honours board. He was ably supported by Marco Jansen, who chipped in with three wickets, while Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram claimed one each, with the latter producing a surprise dismissal of Steve Smith for 66 — a rare feat for the part-timer.
Beau Webster was the standout batter for Australia, showing composure and technique to notch up 72, anchoring the middle order before becoming one of Rabada’s late-session victims. The Aussies looked in position to post something closer to 250 at 192 for 5, but a post-tea collapse saw their last five wickets fall for just 20 runs.
South Africa’s reply got off to a nightmare start. Mitchell Starc, who has made a habit of striking in his first over, did so again — this time uprooting Aiden Markram’s stumps with a searing inswinger. Josh Hazlewood, returning to the XI after injury, looked in vintage rhythm, producing a jaffa to send Tristan Stubbs back just before the close. Pat Cummins also got in on the action, bowling Wiaan Mulder with a beauty that nipped in through the gate after a dogged but scratchy 44-ball 6.
David Bedingham offered a brief counterattack with two boundaries to close out the day, but at 43 for 4, South Africa are under significant pressure heading into Day 2. Their captain, Temba Bavuma — who took 31 balls to get off the mark — holds the key to any potential recovery.
In what has already shaped up to be a classic bowler’s Test, both teams will look to seize control on Day 2. But as things stand, Australia — despite a modest total — will be the happier of the two sides, having roared back with the ball in trademark fashion.
Beau Webster (Australia): "Yeah, I had a little bit of luck in the first 30-40 balls. Four for 60 and some luck and good to get through that phase.
I played little bit over here. County cricket. But that’s a different level. I stuck to my game plan. It has worked for me in the last 3-4 years. I would be angry at myself if I went away from it. Some minor changes and adjusting to the slope here.
There’s plenty of it. We saw in the last session that it was nibbling across. It’s tricky as a batter. We are in a good position.
Our bowling attack is so strong for a number of years now. We know if we can’t do it with the bat, our bowlers will do it. Outstanding from the boys."
That's A Wrap!
A 14-wicket day and a late Australian surge defined the opening day of the World Test Championship final at Lord's. Kagiso Rabada's superb five-wicket haul helped bowl out Australia for 212, putting South Africa in a strong position early on. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the evening session as Australia's pace trio struck back hard. Mitchell Starc claimed two wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins chipped in with one apiece to leave South Africa reeling at 43/4 by stumps, handing the defending champions the edge at the end of a thrilling first day.