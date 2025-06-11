South Africa Vs Australia, WTC Final: What Happens In Case Of Draw? Is There Reserve Day?

The World Test Championship final is here with Australia and South Africa fighting it out at the Lord's for the much-coveted mace. The match starts Wednesday, June 11 and goes on till Sunday, June 15. However, what happens if the match can not produce a result in these days? What happens if one of these days is washed out?
Let us check out what the playing conditions say on these important questions.
What happens if the WTC final ends up as a draw?
Australia and South Africa will be forced to share the trophy if a clear result is not achieved. A draw or even a tie would mean the two teams will be registered as joint winners.
Is there a reserve day for WTC final?
Yes, June 16. But that day will only come into play if enough time has been wasted on the first five days. In a normal scenario, where five days of play ends without much disruption, the reserve day will not be invoked.
Which ball will be used for WTC final?
The Dukes ball will be once again used for the final. This ball is used for cricket in England. Both South Africa and Australia play their home seasons with the Kookaburra balls.
Playing XIs
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood