ENG Vs SA, 3rd Test: England Bowl First Against South Africa At The Oval

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in the third and final Test at the Oval, London Thursday.

But the start of the deciding Test match was delayed because of rain. The toss was in fact held in between showers.

England made one change, bringing Harry Brook in for injured Jonny Bairstow.

South Africa made four changes. Injured Rassie van der Dussen and Lungi Ngidi have been replaced by Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zonzo. Marco Jansen returned in place of Simon Harmer and Wiann Mulder came in for Aiden Markram.

The series is tied at 1-1 after England won the second Test at Old Trafford by an innings and 85 runs.

South Africa won the first Test at Lord's by an innings and 12 runs.

The series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2022-23.

Playing XIs:

England : Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.