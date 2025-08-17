Wolves 0-4 Manchester City, Premier League: Reijnders, Cherki Net Debut Goals In Big MCI Win

Erling Haaland has now scored on all four of his matchday one appearances in the Premier League, with only Mohamed Salah (six in a row from 2017-18 to 2022-23) enjoying a longer such run in the competition's history

Tijjani Reijnders was among the goals at Molineux
Tijjani Reijnders was among the goals at Molineux
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tijjani Reijnders registers a goal and an assist in first half

  • Substitute Rayan Cherki scores in 81st minute

  • Cherki second-youngest player to net for City on Premier League debut, at age of 21 years and 364 days

Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki both scored on their Premier League debuts as Manchester City got their campaign up and running with a 4-0 rout of Wolves.

Reijnders registered a goal and an assist as the pick of City's four debutants at Molineux, with a statement victory taking Pep Guardiola's side top of the early standings.

But it was Erling Haaland that got them off the mark, bouncing back from an early miss by tapping a Rico Lewis cross home in the 34th minute.

Reijnders had played a key role in that goal by finding Lewis with a clever pass over the top, and he joined Haaland on the scoresheet with a confident first-time finish just three minutes later, after Emmanuel Agbadou's poor pass put Wolves in trouble.

Wolves, who had earlier seen a Marshall Munetsi header disallowed for offside, improved early in the second half as Jorgen Strand Larsen twice went close, but their hopes of a comeback were killed off in the 61st minute.

Reijnders was involved again as he played a one-two with Oscar Bobb before cutting the ball back for Haaland, who opened up his body to finish past Jose Sa.

And there was still time for Cherki to get in on the act after coming off the bench.

The former Lyon man rounded off the scoring nine minutes from time, shifting the ball onto his right foot outside the area before finding the bottom-left corner with a pinpoint finish.  

Wolves, who sit bottom of the table ahead of Sunday's games, had paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota before kick-off, with a stunning tifo of their former forward covering the South Bank.

Data Debrief: Haaland has new favourite opponent as debutants impress

There has been plenty of change at the Etihad Stadium as Guardiola plots a challenge for Liverpool's title, but Haaland remains a constant threat up front.

Haaland has now scored on all four of his matchday one appearances in the Premier League, with only Mohamed Salah (six in a row from 2017-18 to 2022-23) enjoying a longer such run in the competition's history. 

info_icon

The Norwegian is also up to 10 goals against Wolves in the English top flight, making them his favourite opponents. He has scored nine times against West Ham in the competition.

Reijnders and Cherki joined him on the scoresheet, with the former becoming only the second player to score and assist on their Premier League debut for City, after Sergio Aguero in August 2011 against Swansea City.  

Cherki, meanwhile, is the second-youngest player to net for City on their Premier League debut, at the age of 21 years and 364 days. Only Bradley Wright-Phillips (19 years, 269 days) has done so at a younger age, against Middlesbrough in December 2004.

