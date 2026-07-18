Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide The Winner

Spain vs Argentina is a showdown of key duels between stars from both the ends.
Centre-Back duo Laporte and Cubarsi will try their best to contain Spain's biggest nightmare Lionel Messi.
Emerging La Masia talent Lamine Yamal will be going one on one with Argentina's experienced Nicolas Tagliafico who contains that tactical brilliance.
All eyes will once again be on both the La Masia graduates Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.
The 39-year old Argentine captain has had a remarkable FIFA World Cup campaign with 12 G/A making him the perfect contender for both the golden boot and the golden ball. He is still serving as the center of this star studded Argentina side and thanks to his two late dramatic assists that led his nation to the finals again.
Spain's biggest defensive challenge will obviously be containing the captain.
Aymeric Laporte has been one of the strongest in the tournament making a strong duo with the 19-year old centre back Pau Cubarsi.
Spain have conceded just one goal so far and the centre back duo's composure, positioning and solidity will be crucial to keep the GOAT quiet on the biggest stage of football.
Rodri Vs Enzo Fernandez: Who Will Own The Mid-field Game?
The midfield of both the teams will surely dictate the rhythm of the finals.
Rodri has proved with his performance in this whole tournament of why he was crowned with 2024 Ballon D'or above Vinicius Jr.
His passing accuracy, possession and defensive awareness have been a crucial positive for Spain's domination in the whole tournament.
Standing opposite to him will be World Cup winning Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez who also carries the relentless ability of pressing on the ball and attacking at the same time.
His late goal in the semi-final against England after a beautiful assist by Lionel Messi showcased his knack for delivering in decisive moments of the game.
This can turn out to be one of the most intriguing contests of the game.
Lamine Yamal Vs Nicolas Tagliafico: Emerging vs Experienced
Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has grown into the tournament after overcoming an early injury setback.
His pace, dribbling and creativity have troubled defenders throughout the knockout stages and earned Spain a crucial penalty in the semi-final against France.
Argentina are likely to rely on veteran full-back Nicolás Tagliafico to contain the Barcelona youngster.
The experienced defender played a vital role in Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph and brings calmness, tactical intelligence and years of big-match experience.
If Yamal wins this duel, Spain could unlock Argentina's defence. If Tagliafico succeeds, Argentina may take one giant step towards retaining the World Cup.