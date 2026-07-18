FIFA World Cup 2026: Final Prize Money Breakdown

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
Published at:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 features the biggest prize pool in tournament history, with champions Spain or Argentina set to receive a record financial reward alongside football's most prestigious trophy

FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money breakdown
The winners of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will receive $50 million, while the runners-up will earn $33 million. Photo: File/AP
Summary of this article

  • FIFA announces a record breaking $50 million prize pool for the champions of FIFA World Cup 2026.

  • The prize money will directly be paid to the nation's official football federation.

  • Alongside the major financial award, the champions will be receiving the iconic trophy, medals and maiden customized championship rings.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 boasts itself for two things, firstly that it was the biggest football tournament with 48 teams and 104 matches and secondly that this time it is offering the largest prize fund as compared to the previous editions.

FIFA announced a record $655 million prize pool for the tournament marking a 50 per cent hike from the 2022 FIFA World Cup which was held in Qatar.

The winner between Spain and Argentina will not only receive the historic FIFA World Cup, the championship rings and the gold medals but will also take home a major financial reward.

How Much For The Champions?

The winners of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will receive $50 million, while the runners-up will earn $33 million.

Prize money across the knockout stages is distributed as follows:

StagePrize Money
Champions$50 million
Runners-up$33 million
Third Place$29 million
Fourth Place$27 million
Quarter-finalists$19 million
Round of 16$15 million
Round of 32$11 million
Group Stage Exit$9 million + $1.5 million preparation fund

Who Will Receive The Prize Money?

The prize money is paid directly to each country's football associations.

It is up to the national federations to decide how much of the reward is to be distributed among the players, coaching staff and the supporting staff and the leftover amount is generally invested in development of the sport in grassroots level and the overall infrastructure.

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A Major Hike From Past Editions

The 2026 edition marks another significant increase in FIFA's financial awards.

Argentina received a total of $42 million for winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup meaning this time the winners would receive an additional $8 million after the 50 per cent hike.

FIFA first began publicly announcing the prize money in 1982 when Italy just earned $2.2 million for winning the World Cup and since then we have seen a major increase in the prize pool alongside the tournament's commercial growth.

More Than Just A Financial Reward

Alongside the eye opening prize pool, the champions will be receiving the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy, gold medals and maiden customized championship rings.

The individual honors such as the golden glove, golden boot and golden ball will be awarded to embrace the extraordinary performances of standout players.

With history, prestige and a record $50 million prize, this tournament promises to be one of the richest and most significant matches ever played.

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