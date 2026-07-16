UK Urge FIFA To Investigate Argentina Over Falklands Banner At World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

During post-match celebrations, Argentine players held a banner handed over by fans in the stands, reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” – “The Malvinas are Argentine"

Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso holds a banner with the words "The Malvinas are Argentine", referring to the Falkland Islands, while teammate Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi gestures to him, at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026 (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)