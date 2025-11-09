English Premier League LIVE Scores, Sunday Goal Rush: Four Fixtures Underway On Remembrance Day

Crystal Palace Vs Brighton, English Premier League: 10' CRY 0-0 BHA
The first real chance of the night as Sarr works his way into the box and fires a low shot towards the right corner. Vebruggen, despite a moment of hesitation, goes down well to keep the danger out.
In the other fixtures, Nottingham Forest's Gibbs-White had an early shot on Leeds' goal, but it went just wide of the post.
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Sunday Goal Rush: Kickoff!
After the pre-match performances by the Royal Military Police and a minute of silence as part of the Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom, all the four fixtures have kicked-off. Stay tuned for live updates.
Crystal Palace Vs Brighton, English Premier League: Starting XIs
Crystal Palace:
Starting XI: Dean Henderson (c); Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, Jaydee Canvot; Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada, Tyrick Mitchell; Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma; Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Bench: Remi Matthews (gk), Walter Benitez (gk), Nathaniel Clyne, Yeremy Pino, Borna Sosa, Justin DeVenny, Romain Esse, Will Hughes, Christantus Uche.
Brighton:
Starting XI: Bert Verbruggen (c); Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Mats Wieffer; Yasin Ayari, Carlos Baleba; Diego Gomez, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh; Danny Welbeck.
Bench: Jason Steele (gk), Olivier Boscagli, Diego Coppola, Maxim De Cuyper, Joel Veltman, Joe Knight, Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas, Nehemiah Oriola.
Brentford Vs Newcastle United, English Premier League: Starting XIs
Brentford:
Starting XI: Caoimhin Kelleher; Michael Kayode, Nathan Collins (c), Sepp van den Berg, Aaron Hickey; Jordan Henderson, Yehor Yarmolyuk; Dango Ouattara, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade; Igor Thiago.
Bench: Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson (gk), Rico Henry, Ethan Pinniock, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mathias Jensen, Reiss Nelson, Frnak Onyeka, Vitaly Janelt, Fabio Carvalho.
Newcastle United:
Starting XI: Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes (c), Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Harvey Barnes.
Bench: Aaron Ramsdale (gk), Lewis Hall, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Anthony Elanga, Joe Willock, Jacob Ramsey, Lewis Miley.
Aston Villa Vs Bournemouth, English Premier League: Starting XIs
Aston Villa:
Starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash; Amadou Onana, Boubacar Kamara; Emiliano Buendia, Morgan Rogers, John McGinn (c); Ollie Watkins.
Bench: Marco Bizot (gk), Victor Lindelöf, Ian Maatsen, Lamare Bogarde, Ross Barkley, Youri Tielemans, Jadon Sancho, Evann Guessand, Donyell Malen.
Bournemouth:
Starting XI: Djordje Petrovic; Adam Smith (c), Veljko Milasvljevic, Marcos Senesi, Adrien Truffert; Tyler Adams, Alex Scott; Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Evanilson.
Bench: Will Dennis (gk), Bafode Diakite, Alex Jimenez, David Brooks, Ryan Christie, Ben Gannon-Doak, Lewis Cook, Eli Junior Kroupi, Amine Adli.
Nottingham Forest Vs Leeds United, English Premier League: Starting XIs
Nottingham Forest:
Starting XI: Matz Sels; Nicolo Savona, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Neco Williams; Ibrahim Sangare, Elliot Anderson; Dan Ndoye, Morgan Gibbs-White (c), Nicolas Dominguez; Igor Jesus.
Bench: John Victor (gk), Morato, Jair Cunha, Zach Abott, Ryan Yates, Omari Hutchinson, James McAtee, Taiwo Awoniyi, Arnaud Kalimuendo.
Leeds United:
Starting XI: Lucas Perri; Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Sean Longstaff, Ethan Ampadu (c), Anton Stach; Brenden Aaronson, Lukas Nmmecha, Noah Okafor.
Bench: Karl Darlow (gk), Pascal Struijk, James Justin, Ilia Gruev, Jack Harrison, Daniel James, Ao Tanaka, Joel Piroe, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Sunday Goal Rush: Where To Watch?
All the four English Premier League 7:30 PM IST kick-offs will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Subscription is required to watch the matches.
Only two matches, however, will be televised live in India: Crystal Palace vs Brighton (Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1) and Aston Villa vs Bournemouth (Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2).
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Sunday Goal Rush: Recent Form
Bournemouth: ⚫D 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L
Crystal Palace: 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D 🔴L 🟢W
Brighton: 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W
Aston Villa: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L
Brentford: 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L
Newcastle United: 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L
Leeds United: ⚫D 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L
Nottingham Forest: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L ⚫D
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Sunday Goal Rush: Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Arsenal
|11
|8
|2
|1
|20
|5
|+15
|26
|2
|Chelsea
|11
|6
|2
|3
|21
|11
|+10
|20
|3
|Manchester City
|10
|6
|1
|3
|20
|8
|+12
|19
|4
|Sunderland
|11
|5
|4
|2
|14
|10
|+4
|19
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|11
|5
|3
|3
|19
|10
|+9
|18
|6
|Liverpool
|10
|6
|0
|4
|18
|14
|+4
|18
|7
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|3
|2
|17
|14
|+3
|18
|8
|Manchester United
|11
|5
|3
|3
|19
|18
|+1
|18
|9
|Crystal Palace
|10
|4
|4
|2
|14
|9
|+5
|16
|10
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|10
|4
|3
|3
|17
|15
|+2
|15
|11
|Everton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|12
|13
|-1
|15
|12
|Aston Villa
|10
|4
|3
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|15
|13
|Brentford
|10
|4
|1
|5
|14
|16
|-2
|13
|14
|Newcastle United
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10
|11
|-1
|12
|15
|Fulham
|11
|3
|2
|6
|12
|16
|-4
|11
|16
|Leeds United
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|17
|-8
|11
|17
|Burnley
|11
|3
|1
|7
|14
|22
|-8
|10
|18
|West Ham United
|11
|3
|1
|7
|13
|23
|-10
|10
|19
|Nottingham Forest
|10
|1
|3
|6
|7
|19
|-12
|6
|20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|11
|0
|2
|9
|7
|25
|-18
|2
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Sunday Goal Rush: Match Details
In this live blog, we will cover four 7:30 PM IST kick-offs from the English Premier League 2025-26 on November 9, 2025.
Match 1: Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth, Villa Park
Match 2: Brentford vs Newcastle United, Gtech Community Stadium
Match 3: Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Selhurst Park
Match 4: Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United, City Ground
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Sunday Goal Rush: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! We have four big Premier League matches on offer for you in our Sunday Goal Rush blog. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.