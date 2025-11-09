English Premier League LIVE Scores, Sunday Goal Rush: Four Fixtures Underway On Remembrance Day

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar celebrates scoring during the English League Cup fourth round match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. | Photo: PA/Owen Humphreys via AP

Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 11 Sunday Goal Rush fixtures on November 9, 2025. We will cover four matches in our live blog – Aston Villa vs Bournemouth, Brentford vs Newcastle United, Crystal Palace vs Brighton, and Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United. All but Brighton, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest suffered a loss in their previous league outings and will look to return to winning ways. Follow the live scores from the AVL vs BOU, BRE vs NEW, CRY vs BHA, and NFO vs LEE matches right here.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Nov 2025, 07:41:25 pm IST Crystal Palace Vs Brighton, English Premier League: 10' CRY 0-0 BHA The first real chance of the night as Sarr works his way into the box and fires a low shot towards the right corner. Vebruggen, despite a moment of hesitation, goes down well to keep the danger out. In the other fixtures, Nottingham Forest's Gibbs-White had an early shot on Leeds' goal, but it went just wide of the post.

9 Nov 2025, 07:32:29 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Sunday Goal Rush: Kickoff! After the pre-match performances by the Royal Military Police and a minute of silence as part of the Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom, all the four fixtures have kicked-off. Stay tuned for live updates.

9 Nov 2025, 06:29:51 pm IST Aston Villa Vs Bournemouth, English Premier League: Starting XIs Aston Villa: Your Villa starting XI on Remembrance Sunday 🫡 #AVLBOU pic.twitter.com/ajfcoCLF0c — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 9, 2025 Starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash; Amadou Onana, Boubacar Kamara; Emiliano Buendia, Morgan Rogers, John McGinn (c); Ollie Watkins. Bench: Marco Bizot (gk), Victor Lindelöf, Ian Maatsen, Lamare Bogarde, Ross Barkley, Youri Tielemans, Jadon Sancho, Evann Guessand, Donyell Malen. Bournemouth: View this post on Instagram A post shared by AFC Bournemouth (@afcb) Starting XI: Djordje Petrovic; Adam Smith (c), Veljko Milasvljevic, Marcos Senesi, Adrien Truffert; Tyler Adams, Alex Scott; Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Evanilson. Bench: Will Dennis (gk), Bafode Diakite, Alex Jimenez, David Brooks, Ryan Christie, Ben Gannon-Doak, Lewis Cook, Eli Junior Kroupi, Amine Adli.

9 Nov 2025, 06:13:15 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Sunday Goal Rush: Where To Watch? All the four English Premier League 7:30 PM IST kick-offs will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Subscription is required to watch the matches. Only two matches, however, will be televised live in India: Crystal Palace vs Brighton (Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1) and Aston Villa vs Bournemouth (Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2).

9 Nov 2025, 06:07:55 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Sunday Goal Rush: Recent Form Bournemouth: ⚫D 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L

Crystal Palace: 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D 🔴L 🟢W

Brighton: 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W

Aston Villa: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L

Brentford: 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L

Newcastle United: 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L

Leeds United: ⚫D 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L

Nottingham Forest: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L ⚫D

9 Nov 2025, 06:03:30 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Sunday Goal Rush: Points Table Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Arsenal 11 8 2 1 20 5 +15 26 2 Chelsea 11 6 2 3 21 11 +10 20 3 Manchester City 10 6 1 3 20 8 +12 19 4 Sunderland 11 5 4 2 14 10 +4 19 5 Tottenham Hotspur 11 5 3 3 19 10 +9 18 6 Liverpool 10 6 0 4 18 14 +4 18 7 Bournemouth 10 5 3 2 17 14 +3 18 8 Manchester United 11 5 3 3 19 18 +1 18 9 Crystal Palace 10 4 4 2 14 9 +5 16 10 Brighton and Hove Albion 10 4 3 3 17 15 +2 15 11 Everton 11 4 3 4 12 13 -1 15 12 Aston Villa 10 4 3 3 9 10 -1 15 13 Brentford 10 4 1 5 14 16 -2 13 14 Newcastle United 10 3 3 4 10 11 -1 12 15 Fulham 11 3 2 6 12 16 -4 11 16 Leeds United 10 3 2 5 9 17 -8 11 17 Burnley 11 3 1 7 14 22 -8 10 18 West Ham United 11 3 1 7 13 23 -10 10 19 Nottingham Forest 10 1 3 6 7 19 -12 6 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 0 2 9 7 25 -18 2

9 Nov 2025, 05:50:53 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Sunday Goal Rush: Match Details In this live blog, we will cover four 7:30 PM IST kick-offs from the English Premier League 2025-26 on November 9, 2025. Match 1: Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth, Villa Park

Match 2: Brentford vs Newcastle United, Gtech Community Stadium

Match 3: Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Selhurst Park

Match 4: Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United, City Ground