Manchester United Vs Rosenborg LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch MUFC In Action

United take on Rosenborg in their second pre-season friendly match
The Red Devils lost their first game to Wrexham 0-1
Carrick has named his squad that does include new signing Andrey Santos
Manchester United is set to face Rosenborg in a pre-season friendly at Lerkendal Stadion in Trondheim, Norway, on Friday, June 24.
This will be the Red Devils' second match as they prepare for the upcoming season. They suffered a 0-1 defeat in their pre-season debut against Wrexham in Helsinki.
All eyes will be on Red Devils boss Michael Carrick as he looks to tweak his side ahead of the all-important Premier League campaign. Man United have signed quite a few players notably Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans.
Rosenborg is currently in the midst of its Eliteserien season, holding the tenth position with 15 points after playing 13 matches.
Manchester United vs Rosenborg, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming
When and where will Manchester United vs Rosenborg pre-season match be played?
Manchester United vs Rosenborg will kick off at 9:30 pm IST on Friday, June 24.
Where can we watch the Manchester United vs Rosenborg pre-season match?
The Manchester United vs Rosenborg pre-season match will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India.