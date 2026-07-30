PM Modi Chairs CCS Meeting with Top Ministers, NSA Doval in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at his office in Parliament.
Key attendees include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and NSA Ajit Doval.
Meeting comes against the backdrop of political fallout over student protests and geopolitical energy concerns.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his office in Parliament. The high-level meeting was attended by several senior ministers and the National Security Advisor.
Among those present were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Other ministers who participated included JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Sarbananda Sonowal. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P.K. Mishra was also present.
The CCS is the apex body of the Government of India that deliberates on critical matters of national security, defence and strategic affairs. Meetings of the committee are typically convened to review emerging security challenges, foreign policy developments with security implications, and internal issues that have a bearing on national stability.
The latest meeting assumes significance as the government navigates multiple pressing issues. On the domestic front, it comes amid the political fallout from allegations of police action against student protesters linked to the recent NEET paper leak controversy and related agitations. On the external front, concerns over energy security have heightened due to the ongoing Iran-US conflict and its potential impact on global oil supplies and India’s energy interests.
While official details of the discussions were not immediately made public, CCS meetings often cover a wide spectrum ranging from internal security assessments and border management to strategic energy preparedness and diplomatic responses to international developments. The presence of the Finance Minister and key economic and infrastructure ministers suggests that the deliberations may also have touched upon the economic and logistical dimensions of security challenges.
The government continues to monitor the evolving situation on both the internal and external fronts. The outcomes of the CCS meeting are expected to guide further policy responses and inter-ministerial coordination in the coming days