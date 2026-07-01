OMCs Cut Commercial LPG Cylinder Rates By ₹183.50

"The rates of government OMCs were already lower, but because we are in the private sector, our rates were ₹5 higher on petrol and ₹3 higher on diesel. However, since the company has revised the rates again, petrol has now become ₹5 cheaper and diesel has become ₹3 cheaper. This price cut has already come into effect starting today, July 1, 2026," Yadav told ANI. Consumers welcomed the move, saying the reduction brought relief at the pumps.