OMCs Cut Commercial LPG Cylinder Rates By ₹183.50

Oil marketing companies reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 183.50, bringing the retail price in Delhi down to Rs 2,930 effective July 1, 2026.
The price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders was lowered by Rs 13, making the new retail rate Rs 808.50 in the national capital.
Private fuel retailer Nayara Energy slashed petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre across its nationwide retail outlets.
Oil marketing companies have cut the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹183.50, effective July 1, 2026, bringing the retail price in Delhi down to ₹2,930.
The companies also lowered the price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders by ₹13. Consumers in the national capital will now pay ₹808.50 for the smaller FTL units.
Private Fuel Rates Slashed
Cooling global crude oil prices have also prompted private retailer Nayara Energy to cut fuel rates. The company slashed petrol by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre across its nationwide retail outlets starting July 1, 2026.
Government-run OMCs were already selling fuel at lower rates than private players before this revision. Lucknow-based Nayara petrol pump owner Paras Mani Yadav confirmed that the price cut has brought immediate relief to consumers.
"The rates of government OMCs were already lower, but because we are in the private sector, our rates were ₹5 higher on petrol and ₹3 higher on diesel. However, since the company has revised the rates again, petrol has now become ₹5 cheaper and diesel has become ₹3 cheaper. This price cut has already come into effect starting today, July 1, 2026," Yadav told ANI. Consumers welcomed the move, saying the reduction brought relief at the pumps.
Timeline of LPG Revisions
The latest cost reduction follows multiple price fluctuations throughout the preceding months of 2026. In June 2026, the cost of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder rose by ₹29—pushing the Delhi rate to ₹942 from ₹913.
Commercial LPG rates faced a sharp hike of ₹195.50 in April 2026. This upward revision set prices at ₹2,208 in Kolkata, ₹2,031 in Mumbai and ₹2,246.50 in Chennai. Prior to that, oil companies raised LPG prices by ₹60 on March 7, 2026, following global energy disruptions tied to the West Asia conflict.
Earlier in January 2026, the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder became costlier by ₹111, which set the Delhi retail price at ₹1,691.50. Simultaneously, oil companies hiked the 5-kg FTL rate by ₹27.