Ferencvaros Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Real Madrid face Ferencvaros at Budapest's Groupama Arena in a pre-season friendly as Jose Mourinho's side continue preparations and build momentum ahead of the 2026-27 campaign

Ferencvaros Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?
Real Madrid players during a practice session ahead of their UCL fixture against Liverpool on Wednesday. Photo: X | Real Madrid CF
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid face Ferencvaros at Groupama Arena, Budapest in a high-profile pre-season friendly

  • Jose Mourinho's side continue preparations for the 2026-27 season with key stars expected to feature

  • Ferencvaros will look to challenge the Spanish giants in front of a packed home crowd

Real Madrid continue their preparations for the 2026-27 season with a trip to Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary, where they face Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in a high-profile pre-season friendly on Saturday. It will be the first time Los Blancos play at Ferencvaros' home ground, with the fixture forming an important part of Jose Mourinho's summer schedule before the competitive campaign begins.

Madrid head into the contest after beginning pre-season with a win over Fiorentina and are expected to field a stronger squad as more first-team stars return to full fitness.

New signings Denzel Dumfries and Bernardo Silva are among the players who could feature, while Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler will also be looking to build rhythm ahead of the new season. The match offers Mourinho another opportunity to assess combinations, integrate new arrivals and increase match fitness across the squad.

Ferencvaros, meanwhile, will relish the chance to test themselves against Europe's most successful club in front of a home crowd. The Hungarian champions have already begun their domestic and European commitments, meaning they should arrive with greater match sharpness. Having made a strong start to their UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign, they will hope to use that momentum against elite opposition.

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Although only a friendly, the match carries plenty of intrigue. Ferencvaros will look to frustrate Madrid with an organised defensive setup before attacking on the counter, while the visitors are expected to dominate possession and continue refining Mourinho's tactical approach. The game also provides valuable minutes for players competing for starting roles before La Liga gets underway.

With a packed Groupama Arena expected to welcome Real Madrid for the first time, the atmosphere should resemble a competitive European night rather than a routine pre-season fixture.

For Ferencvaros, it is a rare opportunity to measure themselves against global football royalty, while for Madrid, it is another crucial step towards being fully prepared for the challenges of the 2026-27 season.

Ferencvaros vs Real Madrid, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info

Fans in India can watch Ferencvaros vs Real Madrid live on Real Madrid TV and RM Play, the club's official streaming platforms. Real Madrid has confirmed that the pre-season friendly from Groupama Arena, Budapest, will be broadcast live on both services.

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