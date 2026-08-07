Vinicius Junior Ends Arsenal Transfer Talk With Real Madrid Deal Until 2032

Vinicius Junior signs new Real Madrid deal until 2032
Brazilian has 128 goals in 375 games and 14 trophies with Madrid
Renewal comes as Jose Mourinho returns and Madrid sign teenager Yan Diomande
Real Madrid have confirmed that Vinicius Junior has committed his future to the club by signing a contract extension that runs until June 2032.
The new agreement brings an end to uncertainty over the Brazilian forward’s future, as he had been entering the final season of his previous contract and was reportedly attracting interest from Premier League champions Arsenal.
Since joining Madrid from Flamengo in 2018, Vinicius has grown into one of the club’s key figures. The 26-year-old has made 375 appearances, scoring 128 goals and helping Los Blancos win 14 trophies, including three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies.
The club hailed the winger’s contribution in its official announcement, describing him as one of the standout players of a highly successful era for Real Madrid.
Vinicius also reacted to the news with an emotional message on Instagram, posting: “Eight years at the Bernabeu are too few… six more years, and forever!”
Madrid did not disclose the financial terms of the extension.
The announcement comes as Real Madrid prepare for a new chapter under Jose Mourinho, who has returned for a second spell as head coach ahead of the 2026–27 season.
The Spanish giants are looking to bounce back after a disappointing two-year period in which they failed to win a major trophy despite the presence of star striker Kylian Mbappe. Last season saw managerial instability, with both Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa taking charge at different stages of the campaign.
Real Madrid have also finished runners-up to Barcelona in La Liga for the past two seasons, while Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as the dominant force in Europe by winning consecutive Champions League titles.
In further transfer activity, Madrid reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the signing of Ivory Coast teenager Yan Diomande. The 19-year-old forward has signed a seven-year contract as the club continues to strengthen its squad for the future.
By securing Vinicius until 2032, Real Madrid have ensured that one of their most important attacking players will remain at the heart of their long-term project as they aim to return to the top of Spanish and European football.