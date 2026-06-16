BJP Flays TN Govt for Rise in Sexual Crimes Against Girls, Women

The Tamil Nadu BJP flayed the TVK-led government in the state for the rise in crimes against girls and women in the state, claiming people were living in apprehension of lurking danger.
Alleging that five girls were sexually assaulted on a single day in the state, party chief Nainar Nagenthran announced a massive protest on June 18, demanding an end to sexual crimes against girls and women.
Citing the tragic death of a three-year-old girl due to sexual assault near Gummidipoondi on Monday, he said "People elected the TVK with the hope of seeing a transformation in their lives, but were now living in fear of violent sexual crimes against girls and women".
A 19-year-old migrant worker from Bihar has been arrested in connection with the gruesome incident near Gummidipoondi.
Taking to ‘X’ on Monday, Nagenthran claimed that five children were sexually assaulted on a single day in Tamil Nadu.
Later, in a statement Nagenthran said that a massive protest will be held in Chennai on June 18 on behalf of the BJP under his leadership to demand the ruling dispensation to prevent the crimes and to seek safety for women in the state.