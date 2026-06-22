Ammonia Leak: Committee To Inspect Hazardous Industries In Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has set up a special committee to inspect all hazardous industries across the state after the recent ammonia gas leak.
The panel will assess safety protocols, maintenance standards, and emergency preparedness in chemical plants and industries handling dangerous substances.
The move comes amid growing anxiety among residents living near industrial areas following multiple chemical leak incidents in recent years.
In the wake of a major ammonia gas leak that affected several people in Tamil Nadu, the state government has constituted a high-level committee to conduct comprehensive inspections of hazardous industries across the state.
The committee, comprising senior officials from the Industries, Environment, and Labour departments along with technical experts, has been tasked with carrying out surprise audits and safety assessments of chemical plants, fertiliser units, and other industries dealing with hazardous materials.
The decision was taken after a recent ammonia leak incident caused panic and health issues among workers and nearby residents. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against industries found violating safety norms.
The committee will examine storage facilities, handling procedures, maintenance records, emergency response systems, and worker training protocols. It will also review compliance with environmental clearances and disaster management guidelines.
Senior officials said the inspections will be carried out in a time-bound manner, with priority given to industries located near residential areas and densely populated zones. The panel has been asked to submit its report with recommendations within a fixed deadline.
The ammonia leak has once again highlighted concerns over industrial safety in Tamil Nadu, which has a large number of chemical and manufacturing units. In the past few years, the state has witnessed several incidents involving gas leaks and chemical spills, leading to public protests and demands for stricter regulation.
Opposition parties have criticised the government for failing to ensure safety standards in hazardous industries. They have demanded immediate closure of units that do not meet safety requirements and compensation for affected families.
The Tamil Nadu government has maintained that it is committed to industrial growth while ensuring the safety of workers and surrounding communities. The formation of the inspection committee is being seen as a proactive step in response to the latest incident.
Further updates on the committee’s findings and subsequent government action are expected in the coming weeks.