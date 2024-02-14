‘Lahore 1947’ also has Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol on board. This pairing marks an important collaboration in Bollywood. The actor expressed his joy in getting Zinta on board. He said, “After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with ‘Lahore 1947’. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film’s script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity.”