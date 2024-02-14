Director Rajkumar Santoshi is gearing up with his latest directorial – ‘Lahore 1947.’ The film will star Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol, and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. In a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up about Azmi’s role and how the story is written around her character.
Rajkumar Santoshi issued a statement where he talked about the character of Shabana Azmi. He revealed that the veteran actress is a central character in the film and the story revolves around her. The Indian Express quoted the filmmaker saying, “Shabana ji has played various kinds of characters in her life…She is a tremendously talented actress and her character in ‘Lahore 1947’ is a central character in the film and the story revolves around her character.”
While not much has been revealed about Azmi’s character, it has been reported that she will be playing a pivotal role. The actress was last seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ where she played the role of Alia Bhatt’s grandmother – Jamini Chatterjee.
‘Lahore 1947’ also has Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol on board. This pairing marks an important collaboration in Bollywood. The actor expressed his joy in getting Zinta on board. He said, “After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with ‘Lahore 1947’. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film’s script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity.”
‘Lahore 1947’ is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions.