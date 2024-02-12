‘Lahore 1947’: Preity Zinta To Romance Sunny Deol In Rajkumar Santoshi’s Aamir Khan Productions Film

Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol have worked together in numerous projects in the past. Their pairing was considered one of the best in the early 2000s. After almost two decades the two are going to be sharing screen space together for Rajkumar Santoshi’s next ‘Lahore 1947’, which is being produced by Aamir Khan.
Talking about the same, Rajkumar Santoshi said, “This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with ‘Lahore 1947’. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film's script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity.”
‘Lahore 1947’ has already created a huge buzz as for the first time Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny Deol and now Preity Zinta, are all coming together for project. The anticipation of having such big names attached to a project is enough to get people excited for the film. Add to that, the massive success of ‘Gadar 2’ last year has catapulted Sunny Deol to an even bigger level of stardom, and fans are eager to see what he is going to come up with next.
The shooting for ‘Lahore 1947’ started from today. The film will mostly hit theatres by the end of this year or early next year.