'Lahore 1947': Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta Starrer To Revolve Around Shabana Azmi's Character

'Lahore 1947' is one of the most anticipated movies. It stars Sunny Deol and recently Preity Zinta joined the cast. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is also part of 'Lahore 1947. Director Rajkumar Santoshi revealed that her character is a pivotal part of the period film.
While speaking about Shabana Azmi, Rajkumar Santoshi said, "Shabana ji has played various kinds of characters in her life perhaps any actress has portrayed such a variety of characters. She is a tremendously talented actress and her character in Lahore 1947 is a central character in the film and the story revolves around her character.”
Earlier a report in Pinkvilla stated that 'Lahore 1947' will goes on floors on February 12, 2024. ''The set work has already begun in Mumbai to recreate the era gone by. Multiple big sets to recreate India around the partition era are being put up,'' the source said.
'Lahore 1947' is produced by actor Aamir Khan. The movie was announced by Aamir last year. On the film, Sunny had recently told Hindustan Times, ''We have been with this film for the past 15-17 years, but it wasn’t happening. Gadar has opened a lot of doors for all of us. Raj is very talented, he has got a lot of great subjects. People have seen him and me doing three films together, all different genres, and all masterpieces.''
He added, “People’s expectations are very high but I am not putting that in my mind. If I love the subject, I will do the character, rather than feeling insecure ki logon ko yeh achha nahi lagega, voh achha nahi lagega''.
Coming back to Shabana Azmi, she had two releases last year-'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and 'Ghoomer'.