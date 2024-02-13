'Lahore 1947': Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta Starrer To Revolve Around Shabana Azmi's Character

'Lahore 1947' is produced by actor Aamir Khan. The movie was announced by Aamir last year. On the film, Sunny had recently told Hindustan Times, ''We have been with this film for the past 15-17 years, but it wasn’t happening. Gadar has opened a lot of doors for all of us. Raj is very talented, he has got a lot of great subjects. People have seen him and me doing three films together, all different genres, and all masterpieces.''