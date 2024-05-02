Vidhu Vinod Chopra Recalls How Sanjay Leela Bhansali Introduced Him To Rajkumar Hirani: I Gave The Boy Some Really Bad Gaalis

Hirani then went on to edit ‘Mission Kashmir’ for Chopra, and later pitched the basic concept of ‘Munna Bhai’ to him. Hirani expressed his preference for Om Puri in the lead role but Chopra responded, “That was the limit of his ambition. There’s an old Punjabi story: a sardar was eating out of an empty plate. Another person saw this and asked what he’s doing. The sardar said that he’s having roti and daal. But there’s nothing in your plate, the second person said. The sardar agreed, but said that he’s imagining the food. ‘If you’re going to imagine it, imagine some chicken’, the second man said.” Chopra bluntly told Hirani that if he was going to indulge in imaginative casting choices, he might as well aim for Shah Rukh Khan.