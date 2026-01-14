The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

According to Vivint Security’s US-based research, true crime fans spend an average of 3.8 hours a week consuming the genre, with Netflix emerging as the most watched platform. More strikingly, women are 2.5 times more likely than men to watch true crime as a way to prepare for unsafe situations. Among viewers who have previously been victims of crime, one in three said the genre helped them respond better when danger arose. From Dahmer (2022) and Mindhunter (2017–2019) to Zodiac (2007), women form a disproportionately large section of the audience consuming true crime content. This is often framed lazily as morbid fascination or voyeurism. So what is it about stories of real violence, investigation and moral transgression that feel so irresistible, even comforting, to so many people, especially women?