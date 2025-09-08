26-year-old Man From Haryana Shot Dead In The US

Kapil, a 26-year-old man from Haryana's Jind district was allegedly shot by a local in California in the United States for stopping him from urinating on the road outside a store where Kapil was employed, according to his family.
The head of Barah Kalan village in Jind, Suresh Kumar Gautam, told PTI on Monday that Kapil was shot on Saturday. He had gone to the US nearly three years ago.
"Kapil was shot dead by a resident when he tried to stop him from urinating in public," Gautam said, adding that Kapil had worked in a store's security in the US.
"While Kapil was on duty, he saw a man urinating on the road outside the store where he worked and objected to it. The man had an argument with him and the accused then took out a gun and shot him dead.”
"Later, Kapil's family received information about the incident," he said.
Kapil is survived by his parents and two sisters, one of whom is married. His father is a farmer and has a small land holding, the village head said, adding that Kapil’s family has been inconsolable ever since the tragic news came..
Gautam also requested the central and Haryana governments to help bring back the mortal remains of Kapil.