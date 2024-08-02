Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Cuts The Cake And Celebrates Her Birthday In Style With Husband Mathias Boe In Paris

Taapsee Pannu celebrated her 37th birthday in Paris on August 1. She shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration with husband Mathias Boe.

Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu with her husband Mathias Boe Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taapsee Pannu turned 37 yesterday. The actor celebrated her birthday in style in Paris. She took to her social media to share snippets from her birthday. While she celebrated most of her day by herself and her sister Shagun Pannu, she ended her day with a cake that she shared with her husband, Mathias Boe.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse of her birthday that she celebrated with her husband Mathias Boe. Sharing a video, she wrote, “If not start, the end of the day can be with a cake.” The video showed the actor dressed in a baby blue night suit and a beige headband. Boe, on the other hand, was seen in a pink night suit. The table featured the birthday cake and a bouquet.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s birthday celebration with Mathias Boe.

Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu celebrating her birthday with Mathias Boe in Paris Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Additionally, she also posted a series of pictures from her day out in Paris on her birthday. She was seen in a yellow quirky printed saree that she had paired with a blue shirt and black boots. She put her tresses up in two buns. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Hmph.. today was the day I had to remind myself what sports has taught me in life. No matter how disappointing the loss is, gather yourself and SHOW UP the next day. Because you don’t fail when you lose, you fail when you give up. Lived by this logic for years gone by and for years to come, not giving up on myself ever #LeoWoman. Also, we age well that way.”

Take a look at the post shared by the actor here.

Pannu is currently in Paris with Boe. Boe is attending the 2024 Paris Olympics as the badminton coach to Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur in March after dating each other for almost 11 years. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein.’

