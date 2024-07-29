Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu said she feels disappointed that people don't know her husband, Mathias Boe.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe
Taapsee Pannu on people not knowing Mathias Boe Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', opened up about her intimate wedding ceremony and also said that she feels disappointed that people don't know her husband, Mathias Boe

In an interview with Fever FM, Taapsee said that she feels sad for those people who don't know about Mathias and she doesn't want to come out and tell people. "Just because he isn't a cricketer or a big businessman, you don't really feel like knowing," she added.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taapsee further said, "This is the guy who is probably one of the biggest achievers in badminton in the world and right now probably responsible for where our men's badminton doubles have reached."

For the unversed, Mathias is a former Danish badminton player. Taapsee and Mathias got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur in March 2024. It was attended by their family, friends and close ones. Taapsee hasn't even posted a single pic of her wedding on social media.

Mathias is currently in Paris for Olympics. Taapsee will be in Paris to cheer for her badminton coach-husband. He told Hindustan Times, “Now that he is a coach for our country’s team, and Satvik and Chirag are probably one of the best contenders to bring an Olympic medal, I feel more motivated and excited to attend this one and cheer for them. Also, it falls around my birthday (August 1), so I guess these are enough and more reasons for me to be at the Olympics."

On the work front, apart from 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', Taapsee also has 'Khel Khel Mein'. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', also co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushk, will premiere on August 9. 'Khel Khel Mein' will hit the screens on August 15. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Vaani Kapoor among others.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  3. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  4. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
Football News
  1. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  5. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  2. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  3. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  4. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  5. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Love Transcends Borders As Pakistani Woman Crosses Over To Meet Her Indian Husband
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody; Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD
  3. 'Not Looking To Others To Sort Out': S Jaishankar On India's Border Dispute With China
  4. Day In Pics: July 29, 2024
  5. 'Life Of Hell': IAS Aspirant Writes Letter To Chief Justice On Coaching Centre Deaths
Entertainment News
  1. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  2. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
  4. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
  5. Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore
US News
  1. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
  2. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  3. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
  4. ‘New El Nino’ Discovered South Of Equator. What Does It Mean?
  5. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
World News
  1. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
  2. Bangladesh Declares National Day Of Mourning After Deadly Protests; Internet Restored After 10-Day Shutdown
  3. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  4. Russia Train Derailment: 2 Dead As Passenger Train Derails After Collision With Truck; Over 100 Injured
  5. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody; Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Nadal Loses First Set Against Djokovic; Indian Men's Archery Team 0-2 Turkiye After 2nd Set
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics