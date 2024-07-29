Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', opened up about her intimate wedding ceremony and also said that she feels disappointed that people don't know her husband, Mathias Boe.
In an interview with Fever FM, Taapsee said that she feels sad for those people who don't know about Mathias and she doesn't want to come out and tell people. "Just because he isn't a cricketer or a big businessman, you don't really feel like knowing," she added.
Taapsee further said, "This is the guy who is probably one of the biggest achievers in badminton in the world and right now probably responsible for where our men's badminton doubles have reached."
For the unversed, Mathias is a former Danish badminton player. Taapsee and Mathias got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur in March 2024. It was attended by their family, friends and close ones. Taapsee hasn't even posted a single pic of her wedding on social media.
Mathias is currently in Paris for Olympics. Taapsee will be in Paris to cheer for her badminton coach-husband. He told Hindustan Times, “Now that he is a coach for our country’s team, and Satvik and Chirag are probably one of the best contenders to bring an Olympic medal, I feel more motivated and excited to attend this one and cheer for them. Also, it falls around my birthday (August 1), so I guess these are enough and more reasons for me to be at the Olympics."
On the work front, apart from 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', Taapsee also has 'Khel Khel Mein'. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', also co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushk, will premiere on August 9. 'Khel Khel Mein' will hit the screens on August 15. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Vaani Kapoor among others.