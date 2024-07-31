Taapsee Pannu Waves Indian Flag At Paris Olympics 2024 As She Shows Support For Indian Athletes

Earlier, while sharing her excitement to attend the Olympics 2024, Taapsee told Hindustan Times, “Now that he (Mathias Boe) is a coach for our country’s team, and Satvik and Chirag are probably one of the best contenders to bring an Olympic medal, I feel more motivated and excited to attend this one and cheer for them. Also, it falls around my birthday (August 1), so I guess these are enough and more reasons for me to be at the Olympics."