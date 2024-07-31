Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Waves Indian Flag At Paris Olympics 2024 As She Shows Support For Indian Athletes

Taapsee Pannu shared a series of pictures from her great time at the Paris Olympics 2024 on social media.

Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu attends Paris Olympics 2024 Photo: Instagram/Taapsee Pannu
Actress Taapsee Pannu is currently in Paris for the Olympics 2024. She is in the city to cheer for her husband, Mathias Boe who is the coach to the badminton pair from India-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a series of pictures from her great time at the Paris Olympics 2024 on social media. She also shared a video where she was seen enjoying the Olympic games in the stands. Taapsee cheered for India as she waved the Indian flag.

Taapsee Pannu on her relationship with paps - Instagram/ Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The 'Thappad' actress also shared a picture from a street in Paris, as she took a stroll. She was seen posing in some really picturesque locations. One pic also featured Taapsee and her sister Shagun.

Taapsee captioned her post, "Day 1 of endless walking, Walking Paris’ prettiest street (coz that’s what Mindy says!) to walking from group stage to knockout stage. Time to call it a day!#RaniInParis,#parisolympics2024 (sic)''.

The actress was in a light green saree that she wore with a white cropped top. She wore a pair of sneakers to complete her look.

Have a look at Taapsee Pannu's post here

Earlier, while sharing her excitement to attend the Olympics 2024, Taapsee told Hindustan Times, “Now that he (Mathias Boe) is a coach for our country’s team, and Satvik and Chirag are probably one of the best contenders to bring an Olympic medal, I feel more motivated and excited to attend this one and cheer for them. Also, it falls around my birthday (August 1), so I guess these are enough and more reasons for me to be at the Olympics."

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', also co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. It will premiere on August 9. She also has 'Khel Khel Mein' which will hit the screens on August 15. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Vaani Kapoor among others.

