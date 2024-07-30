Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies

Actress Taapsee Pannu has a contentious relationship with paps. She is often seen getting into verbal spats with them. At various events, Taapsee was seen losing her cool. She also gets trolled for her behaviour. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her rift with paparazzi.
In an interview with Fever FM, Taapsee said she doesn't believe in appeasing the paps and they won't get her films. She said, "Click kaise karoge tum? Mujhe batao achhi baaton pe kaun click karta? Mujhe batao tumne last news kaun si achhi pe click kar dia ho? Ab ye wali news zyada sensational hai. (How will you click on the news then? Tell me who clicks on positive news? When was the last time you clicked on a positive news? Now, this kind of news is more sensational). 'She's being nasty and rude to paparazzi' so everyone is like, 'Kya ho gaya, kya ho gaya, dekhna padega' (what happened? let's see). So that is more exciting for an audience."
Taapsee also said that her films speak for themselves and she believes in her craft. "Mujhe ye cheezein picturein laa ke nahi de rahi (These things aren't getting me films). My films speak for themselves. So I don't have to appease a section of so-called media, I don't even call them direct media because they're serving their vested interest ki koi humare portal par click kar de bas (that someone just clicks on their portal),'' she added. The actress doesn't call them media because she feels ''media is not supposed to desperately put out lines or videos jiss pe bas click karna pade (that are clickbait)."
On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in 'Phir Haseen Dillruba' which is releasing on Netflix on August 9. She also has 'Khel Khel Mein' which is all set to release in theatres on August 15.