Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies

In an interview with Fever FM, Taapsee said she doesn't believe in appeasing the paps and they won't get her films. She said, "Click kaise karoge tum? Mujhe batao achhi baaton pe kaun click karta? Mujhe batao tumne last news kaun si achhi pe click kar dia ho? Ab ye wali news zyada sensational hai. (How will you click on the news then? Tell me who clicks on positive news? When was the last time you clicked on a positive news? Now, this kind of news is more sensational). 'She's being nasty and rude to paparazzi' so everyone is like, 'Kya ho gaya, kya ho gaya, dekhna padega' (what happened? let's see). So that is more exciting for an audience."