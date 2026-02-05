Manoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat In Legal Trouble: Petition Filed In Delhi High Court Seeking Stay On Netflix's Film

Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey have joined hands for a crime thriller, titled Ghooskhor Pandat. The film was announced at a recent Netflix event in Mumbai. Just hours after the teaser was unveiled, it faced backlash for the title. Several viewers took to social media to object to the use of the term 'Pandat' in the title, which they say has defamed the reputation of a particular community.