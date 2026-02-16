Sudhir Mishra Confirms Manoj Bajpayee Will Play Mahatma Gandhi In His Upcoming Film

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and Manoj Bajpayee have collaborated for an untitled film, where the latter will play Mahatma Gandhi.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manoj Bajpayee, Sudhir Mishra
Manoj Bajpayee to star in Sudhir Mishra's film Photo: Instagram
  • Sudhir Mishra confirms working with Manoj Bajpayee for his next.

  • Manoj will play Mahatma Gandhi in the yet-to-be-titled film.

  • The movie will reportedly go on the floors in September and will be shot across Gujarat and Bihar.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to collaborate with filmmaker Sudhir Mishra in an upcoming project. The news has been confirmed by the filmmaker on social media. There have been reports that Bajpayee will play the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Mishra's film. On Monday, replying to a report in an entertainment portal, the National Award-winning director confirmed Manoj is part of his project.

Manoj Bajpayee to play Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's film

According to a report in Always Bollywood, Manoj Bajpayee will play freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's next. The movie will reportedly go on the floors in September and will be shot across Gujarat and Bihar.

Confirming the news, Mishra re-shared the post and added that the movie will be shot in Kolkata. "That’s roughly the plan. Hope it all works out. To be shot hopefully in Kolkata," he wrote.

The pre-production is reportedly underway. The details about the cast and release date update are yet to be announced.

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming projects

On the work front, Manoj was recently seen in The Family Man Season 3. His upcoming movie Ghooskhor Pandat has landed in legal trouble because of the title. Multiple FIRs have been filed against filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and OTT giant Netflix for the "derogatory" title, which has allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community.

While speaking about the backlash and the controversy around the movie, Manoj told Bollywood Hungama, "We’ve become a very touchy nation. We are always on the brink, ready to blow our fuse and get personal and abusive at the drop of a hat. The title is being taken care of."

Manoj will also be seen in Bhagam Bhag 2, with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. He has replaced Govinda in the sequel.

