Sudhir Mishra Confirms Manoj Bajpayee Will Play Mahatma Gandhi In His Upcoming Film

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to collaborate with filmmaker Sudhir Mishra in an upcoming project. The news has been confirmed by the filmmaker on social media. There have been reports that Bajpayee will play the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Mishra's film. On Monday, replying to a report in an entertainment portal, the National Award-winning director confirmed Manoj is part of his project.
According to a report in Always Bollywood, Manoj Bajpayee will play freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's next. The movie will reportedly go on the floors in September and will be shot across Gujarat and Bihar.
Confirming the news, Mishra re-shared the post and added that the movie will be shot in Kolkata. "That’s roughly the plan. Hope it all works out. To be shot hopefully in Kolkata," he wrote.
The pre-production is reportedly underway. The details about the cast and release date update are yet to be announced.
Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming projects
On the work front, Manoj was recently seen in The Family Man Season 3. His upcoming movie Ghooskhor Pandat has landed in legal trouble because of the title. Multiple FIRs have been filed against filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and OTT giant Netflix for the "derogatory" title, which has allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community.
While speaking about the backlash and the controversy around the movie, Manoj told Bollywood Hungama, "We’ve become a very touchy nation. We are always on the brink, ready to blow our fuse and get personal and abusive at the drop of a hat. The title is being taken care of."
Manoj will also be seen in Bhagam Bhag 2, with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. He has replaced Govinda in the sequel.