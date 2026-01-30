Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Highlights ‘Swadeshi’ As Pillar Of Developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.
He underscored the enduring relevance of Gandhi’s call for ‘swadeshi’.
Modi said the emphasis on ‘swadeshi’ aligns with the government’s vision of a developed and self-reliant India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying the Mahatma’s call for ‘swadeshi’ remains a fundamental principle for a developed India.
The prime minister said Gandhi consistently laid strong emphasis on ‘swadeshi’, which continues to be a key pillar of the government’s vision for a developed and self-reliant nation.
“My tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary,” Modi said in a post on X.
“His personality and deeds will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty,” the prime minister added.