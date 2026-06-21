India's Got Latent 2 Episode 1 X Review: Samay Raina's Show With Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Draws Mixed Reactions

India's Got Latent 2 Episode 1 X review

Though Alia, Sharvari and Samay received praise from their fans, surprisingly, it was Donald Trump's impersonator (played by Avinash Aggarwal) who stole the show with his terrific act. Another mind-blowing performance was by Sukrut Deo, who received praise for his 'drunk' act. He completely convinced everyone with his slurred speech and body language.



The netizens' reactions to the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 remained fiercely split. Many criticised the episode for lacking authenticity and featuring forced audience reactions. Some argued the judges focused heavily on maintaining decorum, losing the sharp humour of the first season. "The best thing about Latent was that it felt random and spontaneous. But this Season 2 episode 1 feels too scripted," one user wrote on X.