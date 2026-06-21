India's Got Latent 2 Episode 1 X Review: Samay Raina's Show With Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Draws Mixed Reactions

Netizens felt India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 1 was 'heavily scripted.'
Not Ali Bhatt or Sharvari, a contestant impersonating Donald Trump and performer Sukrut Deo stole the spotlight with their acts.
The show has maintained its no-filter format despite past controversies in Season 1.
India's Got Latent Season 2: Stand-up comedian Samay Raina returned with India’s Got Latent Season 2 on June 20, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as special guests to promote their upcoming film Alpha. The show streamed simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube.
Samay introduced his guests and wasted no time roasting both. He took a dig at Alia's Cannes appearance, Jigra and also referred to one of her most viral moments on Koffee With Karan.
What happened in India's Got Latent 2 Episode 1
Introducing Alia, Raina jokingly said, “She is the biggest guest we had till now in Latent. Highest point of Latent, lowest point of her career.”
When Alia joked she’s regretting coming on the show, Samay said, “I also regretted watching Jigra.” Taking a jibe at her Cannes Film Festival appearance, he said, “The camera is focusing on you here.”
He also asked Sharvari to introduce herself, calling her “Alia Bhatt’s +1.” Raina even roasted her for her acting skills and her less popularity in comparison to Alia. Alia and Sharvari also gave it back to Raina in their own style.
Alia hinted that Kapil Sharma is a superior comedian, and Sharvari reminded him how India’s Got Latent Season 1 landed into controversy and was taken down from YouTube.
India's Got Latent 2 Episode 1 X review
Though Alia, Sharvari and Samay received praise from their fans, surprisingly, it was Donald Trump's impersonator (played by Avinash Aggarwal) who stole the show with his terrific act. Another mind-blowing performance was by Sukrut Deo, who received praise for his 'drunk' act. He completely convinced everyone with his slurred speech and body language.
The netizens' reactions to the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 remained fiercely split. Many criticised the episode for lacking authenticity and featuring forced audience reactions. Some argued the judges focused heavily on maintaining decorum, losing the sharp humour of the first season. "The best thing about Latent was that it felt random and spontaneous. But this Season 2 episode 1 feels too scripted," one user wrote on X.
Fans also condemned saying that the episode spent too much time to promote Alpha and focused less on comedy.
Have a look at some of the reactions here.
Have you watched India's Got Latent 2 yet?