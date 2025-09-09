Krrish 4's shoot will start in mid-2026 and will continue till late 2026
Rakesh Roshan revealed the film will hit theatres in 2027
The superhero film marks Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut
Krrish 4 is one of the highly anticipated upcoming movies of the franchise. In March this year, Rakesh Roshan confirmed that his son Hrithik Roshan will be directing the fourth instalment of Krrish, which marks the actor's directorial debut. Rakesh has now revealed when Krrish 4 is releasing.
Rakesh Roshan on Krrish 4 release
Krrish 4 is yet to go on the floors. Earlier, reports claimed that the shooting would begin in 2026. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan shared a major update on the film. He shared that the scripting was completed swiftly, but the budget required consideration.
"Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we’ll be starting the film," the filmmaker said and added that the film is moving towards production.
He also said that the pre-production work is currently underway, and the shooting will start in mid-2026 and is expected to continue until late 2026.
Will Krrish 4 be pushed to 2028? On the speculations, Roshan said they are planning to release it in 2027.
Rakesh Roshan on Hrithik directing Krrish 4
Earlier, while confirming Hrithik taking charge of the instalment, Rakesh told Pinkvilla that his son has a ''clear and a very ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with the audience for the next decades.''
He further said, ''Krrish has entertained audiences the world over and Hrithik will now reveal the next chapters of this superhero saga and take the vision I created so many years ago to greater heights.”
Rakesh had also confirmed that Aditya Chopra will produce Krrish 4 and also revealed that it was Adi who convinced Hrithik to don the director's hat.
About Krrish franchise
The superhero franchise started with the 2003 film, Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Krrish, starring Hrithik and Priyanka Chopra, was released in 2006, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013, with Hrithik and Kangana Ranaut.