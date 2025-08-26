Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Rakesh informed that Krrish 4 will be the biggest film in the franchise, but while taking about the current scenario of the industry, he had said, “What is happening is that the audience is still not coming back to the theatres, so that is a big question mark for me. Krrish is going to be a big film. The world has become smaller and kids today are used to seeing Hollywood superhero films that are made on budgets of like 500-600 million dollars. Meanwhile, we have a small budget of Rs 200-300 crore in comparison.”