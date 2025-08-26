Krrish mask was made of wax and as there was a change of melting, an AC bus was kept for 24 hours
It took six months to design the iconic mask
Hrithik Roshan will direct and star in Krrish 4
Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish is one of the most loved and successful superhero franchises in Bollywood. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the fourth instalment, which will not only have Hrithik as the leading hero, but he will also direct it. Rakesh Roshan, who directed the previous instalments of the franchise, recently opened up about what went into creating Hrithik's superhero look in the film.
Rakesh Roshan on making the Krrish mask
In Farah Khan's latest vlog, shot at Rakesh Roshan's Khandala home, the filmmaker revealed that the iconic mask was designed in six months.
The director shared that the team experimented with different looks before finalising the best one. "It took about six months because we were designing which looks better on Hrithik, including the outfit and all that six months."
Rakesh also shared an interesting detail about the mask. He said it was made of wax, which meant that Hrithik could only wear it for about 3-4 hours before it started melting.
“He had to remove it and put in a new one. So I had an air-conditioned bus with the AC on for 24 hours,” he said.
The director also said that the superhero's black outfit was too heavy, which was one of the biggest challenges.
About Krrish
The superhero franchise started with the 2003 film, Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Krrish, starring Hrithik and Priyanka Chopra, was released in 2006, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013, with Hrithik and Kangana Ranaut.
Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Rakesh informed that Krrish 4 will be the biggest film in the franchise, but while taking about the current scenario of the industry, he had said, “What is happening is that the audience is still not coming back to the theatres, so that is a big question mark for me. Krrish is going to be a big film. The world has become smaller and kids today are used to seeing Hollywood superhero films that are made on budgets of like 500-600 million dollars. Meanwhile, we have a small budget of Rs 200-300 crore in comparison.”